Fortnite to Return to iPhone, iPad via Nvidia GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service: Report

Nvidia is expected to announce updates to its GeForce Now service later this month with support to Apple's iOS.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 November 2020 10:47 IST
Nvidia has developed a version of its GeForce cloud gaming service that runs in mobile web browser Safari

Highlights
  • Nvidia said it would not comment on any new clients coming to the service
  • Nvidia wouldn't comment on availability of games on unreleased platforms
  • Microsoft has previously criticised Apple for its rules

Users of Apple's iPhone and iPad could soon be able to play Epic Games's Fortnite game again via Nvidia's cloud gaming service, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Nvidia has developed a version of its GeForce cloud gaming service that runs in the mobile web browser Safari, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Epic declined to comment.

Nvidia said it would not comment on any new clients coming to the service, or on the availability of any game on unannounced or unreleased platforms.

The company is expected to announce updates to its GeForce Now service later this month with support to Apple's iOS.

Apple's rules require cloud gaming companies to submit each game title in the catalogue as a separate app for Apple to review, and the master catalogue app would then provide links to the individual titles. That requirement puts a hurdle to the seamless experience cloud gaming companies intend to provide their users.

Microsoft, which has a game-streaming feature in its premium Xbox Game Pass subscription, has previously criticised Apple for such rules.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games, Apple, Nvidia
Facebook Removes Pro-Trump 'Stop the Steal' Election Group

