Technology News
loading

Epic Games Asks Judge to Block Apple's Removal of Fortnite From App Store

Epic Games also said Apple will terminate all of its developer accounts and cut it off from its development tools starting August 28.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 August 2020 11:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Epic Games Asks Judge to Block Apple's Removal of Fortnite From App Store

Epic Games asks judge to block Apple's removal of Fortnite from App Store

Highlights
  • Fortnite had 350 million registered users as of June 2020
  • Apple removed Fortnite from its App Store for violating in-app payments
  • Epic rolled out a social media campaign with a hashtag #FreeFortnite

Epic Games said on Monday it was seeking to block Apple's removal of Fortnite from its app store and has asked a judge to prevent any retaliatory action against its other games in the store.

In its filing, Epic Chief Executive Timothy Sweeney said Fortnite had 350 million registered users as of June 2020, but that Apple's move will stop them from getting the updates needed to play the game's most popular mode - a "Battle Royale" match of up 100 players where the last survivor wins.

"Apple's actions will 'break' Fortnite for millions of existing players," Sweeney wrote, saying Epic updates the game every few weeks. "Because iOS users can no longer update the game, they will be unable to play Fortnite with most other players, who will have the then-current version available on other platforms" such as PCs.

The video game maker also said Apple will terminate all of Epic Games' developer accounts and cut it off from its development tools starting from August 28.

In addition to making its own titles, Epic also makes tools for other game developers such as the Unreal Engine, which helps game developers create three-dimensional graphics. The tool is also used by medical imaging companies and car designers and is used by millions of developers, Epic said.

In its filing, Epic alleged that if Apple cuts off its access to Apple's developers, it will be unable to keep offering the Unreal Engine for Mac and iPhone operating systems, which would in turn affect hundreds of game titles. Some of the games, such as PUBG, have hundreds of millions of players, Epic wrote in its filing.

"The effects will reverberate well beyond video games; it will affect developers who use the Unreal Engine on Apple products in many fields," Epic said in its filing asking the court to issue an order blocking Apple's move. "The ensuing impact on the Unreal Engine's viability, and the trust and confidence developers have in that engine, cannot be repaired with a monetary award."

Apple has in the past worked closely with Epic to make Unreal Engine work better on its devices. In 2018, for example, Apple demonstrated how Unreal Engine worked with its latest augmented reality tools at its annual developer conference. After Epic's move to offer direct payments, Apple threatened to end that collaboration, according to documents filed by Epic in the lawsuit.

"The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers," Apple said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"We won't make an exception for Epic because we don't think it's right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers," the company added.

Apple earlier removed Fortnite from its app store for violating in-app payment guidelines prompting Epic to file federal lawsuits challenging the rule.

Epic rolled out a social media campaign with the hashtag #FreeFortnite, urging players to seek refunds from Apple if they lose access to the game, and creating a parody of Apple's famous "1984" television ad.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Epic Games, Fortnite, App Store
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Coming to India Soon, Amazon Page Reveals
Asus ZenFone 7 Confirmed to Launch on August 26

Related Stories

Epic Games Asks Judge to Block Apple's Removal of Fortnite From App Store
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
  2. WhatsApp Gives a Brief Look at Dedicated Sticker Search in Latest Beta
  3. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review
  4. Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones to Launch on August 18
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Coming to India Soon, Amazon Page Reveals
  7. Airtel Now Offers Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans Across India
  8. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  9. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data and Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Epic Games Asks Judge to Block Apple's Removal of Fortnite From App Store
  2. Asus ZenFone 7 Confirmed to Launch on August 26
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Coming to India Soon, Amazon Page Reveals
  4. Oppo A53 2020 Model Tipped to Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  5. Oracle Enters Race to Buy TikTok's US Operations: Report
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon.in, Mi.com: Price, Specifications, Offers
  7. Realme C15, Realme C12 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Poco M2 Pro To Go On Sale in India Today at 12 Noon Via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme C3 Starts Receiving August 2020 Update With System Enhancements in India
  10. Exclusive: US to Tighten Restrictions on Huawei Access to Technology, Chips - Sources
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com