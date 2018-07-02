Popular battle royale shooter Fortnite is going to hit Android this summer. In the run up to that Epic Games has revealed what you need to play the game when it's finally out. Now, if you were expecting Fortnite Android work with low-end and mid-range Android devices at launch, prepare to be disappointed if this Android compatible device list from the company is any indication. You'll need a relatively high-end smartphone to play Fortnite on Android, well at least at launch. According to Epic Games' blog, the game is still slated for summer with the developer noting that its fans "are excited for this release".

Update, July 2, 2018: Epic Games has replied to Gadgets 360's request for comment on the issue.

“We haven’t announced anything in regards to support for specific Android devices. This list does not come from Epic Games and should be disregarded. The only real information you’ll find will come from official sources -- fortnite.com and other owned Epic channels," said a spokesperson for Epic Games to Gadgets 360 via e-mail.

Fortnite Android compatible devices list

As you can see from the list above, Fortnite's Android compatibility list is remarkable for being replete with high-end devices aplenty. Comparatively, other battle royale games like PUBG Mobile, work exceptionally well even on low-end devices like the Redmi 5. Hopefully Epic Games updates this list else it would mean that a large number of prospective Fortnite players would be left out from playing the game. That said, we've reached out to Epic Games for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company.

Meanwhile on iOS, Fortnite has gone from strength to strength. Epic Games has added settings on Fortnite iOS for low power mode and scaleability as well as improving touchscreen controls and touch rotation sensitivity as well as "multiple graphical improvements" for "the skybox, vegetation and anti-aliasing".

