With a Fortnite Android release date on the horizon Epic Games plans to further its investment in Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Fortnite. The game is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS. According to a prepared statement company also plans to leverage AWS to "build new games" though none have been announced just yet. Fortnite has been using AWS since launch to support its ever-growing player base. It runs its worldwide game server fleet, backend platform systems, databases, and websites on AWS, and will leverage analytics and machine learning from Amazon as well to improve gameplay. Now it has plans to go all-in on AWS.

"We’ve been developing our services on AWS since 2012. AWS has the broadest and deepest portfolio of services that allow us to stay focused on driving innovation in our products rather than the basic infrastructure needed to get or keep a service running. Their unmatched scalability has been instrumental in keeping pace with our rocketing player populations," said Chris Dyl, Director of Platform at Epic Games. "We decided to go all-in using AWS because they enable us to offer a quality gaming experience to millions of gamers around the world, simultaneously. We are excited to work with AWS to expand our use of analytics, machine learning, and containerised applications using Kubernetes to make our sizable infrastructure even easier to maintain."

"Fortnite’s meteoric rise is a quintessential example of how embracing the cloud and utilising it fully can significantly impact the trajectory of your business," said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. "Throughout Fortnite’s phenomenal growth trajectory, Epic Games has relied upon AWS to provide gamers with the best gaming experience in the world, and to speed innovation by delivering new items, features, and play modes to the game on a regular basis. Together, we look forward to driving new player experiences, leveraging AWS analytics and machine learning services."

Perhaps this could also portend to a game that should be relatively pain-free when it finally hits Android later this summer. Hopefully, this announcement also means Epic actually supports the game in countries like India where it has deemed prudent not to have Fortnite servers for the Xbox One version of the game, which pretty much lays waste to any claims of the game being a universal cross-platform success.

