Fortnite Android Performs Poorly Even With 4GB RAM, Epic Says Fix Coming

Fortnite on Android is experiencing performance issues on devices with 4GB RAM, developer Epic Games said in a tweet Monday, and it’s working on a fix for the same.

“We have seen reports that some players on 4GB Android devices are encountering an issue causing poor performance,” Epic Games said. “This is due to multiple background applications running -- leaving the device without enough memory for Fortnite. We are investigating and working on a fix!”

While Fortnite is struggling on Android devices with 4GB RAM, its biggest battle-royale rival PUBG has no such issues on mobile platforms, though it's battling its own issues on PC and Xbox One. PUBG also has a 'lite' version for mobile users, currently soft launched in the Philippines, which reduces map size and number of players from 100 to 40.

Fortnite for Android is currently in beta, available for select Samsung devices including the S7 / S7 Edge, S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, and Tab S4; Google's Pixel and Pixel 2 generation; Huawei models such as Honor 10, Mate 10 / Pro, P20 / Pro; Nokia 8; OnePlus 5 / 5T, 6; and Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi Mix 2 among others. You need to apply for an invite on the official website and be lucky enough to receive one.

In other Fortnite news, Epic Games announced Thursday that the new Vanishing Point Gear is now available for purchase in the in-game store. Both new outfits, decked completely in white with a matching helmet, cost 1,500 V-Bucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency) apiece.

