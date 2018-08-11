NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Fortnite on Android Now Available on Non-Samsung Smartphones, Invite Required

11 August 2018
Fortnite Android's exclusivity on Samsung Galaxy phones seems to have ended.

Highlights

  • Fortnite was launched exclusively on Samsung phones
  • An invite is compulsory to enrol in the beta
  • Dozens of Android smartphones are now compatible

Fortnite on Android became a reality at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in New York earlier this week as the game was announced as a Samsung Galaxy-exclusive for the first few days. That exclusivity seems to have ended now as users with eligible smartphones from other Android OEMs are now able to install the files on to their handsets. You will still need to be part of the beta programme though to play the game, available only via invite. Those users who do not have an invite are left with the option of joining the waitlist and awaiting their turn in the queue.

The APK and installer, available on APKMirror, appear to be accessible from smartphones sold by brands other than Samsung. Even if you don't have an invite handy, you could at least set up the installer and game on your smartphone to gear up for when you receive one. The ability to install the game on non-Galaxy smartphones was first reported by Android Police.

Another way to circumvent the process is by enrolling for the Fortnite beta using a Samsung Galaxy smartphone in a hope that you are fast tracked through the process. This waitlist has seemingly been kept in place to avoid the initial rush and eventual meltdowns. The game is expected to be opened up for more users in the days and weeks to come.

To recall, these are all the smartphones that have been optimised for Fortnite.

Fortnite Android Beta compatible devices list

  • Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge , S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4
  • Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL
  • Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V
  • Essential: PH-1
  • Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10
  • LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+
  • Nokia: 8
  • OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6
  • Razer: Phone
  • Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2
  • ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11
Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, Samsung, Android
