Fortnite Android Beta Announced, Here's How You Can Get an Invite

The Fortnite Android beta has finally been officially announced after many leaks, speculation, and rumours. At the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 event, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney took to the stage to confirm that Samsung Galaxy device owners are the first to be invited to Fortnite beta, starting right now plus a special Galaxy skin. Meanwhile, the official website has been updated to confirm that it's not only Samsung devices that will get access to Fortnite. The game will be rolled out to "a wider variety of devices in the next few days", though Samsung Galaxy smartphones such as the S7, S8, Note 8, as well as the Note 9 and Tab S4 will get access first. Other devices that will get the game include the OnePlus 6, Google Pixel 2, Asus ROG Phone, Nokia 8, and the Razer Phone to name a few.

If you were expecting Fortnite to run on budget Android smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi A2, that's not the case right now. The Fortnite Android beta download size is 1.88GB.

How to signup for Fortnite Android beta invite

Sign up on the official official ebsite for a Fortnite Android Beta invite event. When you are invited, you will receive an email with a link to download the game. Players will be granted access in waves to Fortnite Battle Royale, and will be sent instructions on how to download and play.

Unlike the Fortnite iOS beta, Epic hasn't stated if players receiving an invite will be able to invite their friends as well. Given the online nature of the game, you will need an stable, consistent Internet connection.

How to download Fortnite Mobile for Android

While Fortnite for Android won't be on the Google Play Store, you can get it via the Fortnite Installer. What this means is, you'll have to go to the official Fortnite site on your smartphone browser and download the Fortnite Installer APK file. But before that here's what you should do:

On your phone go to Settings .

. Tap on Security (also labelled as Privacy on some devices).

(also labelled as on some devices). Go to Unknown sources .

. Tap Allow for the installation of apps from unknown sources . This will allow you to install Fortnite Android.

. This will allow you to install Fortnite Android. On your phone, download Fortnite Android from here.

Now simply go to the Downloads folder on your phone and install it.

Fortnite Android Beta compatible devices list

Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge , S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential: PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia: 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Razer: Phone

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

Why avoid Google Play? According to Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, it's so the developer can have a "direct relationship with our customers on all platforms where that's possible", and to avoid "the 30 percent 'store tax".

"It's a high cost in a world where game developers' 70 percent must cover all the cost of developing, operating, and supporting their games," Sweeney explained. "And it's disproportionate to the cost of the services these stores perform, such as payment processing, download bandwidth, and customer service.

"We're intimately familiar with these costs from our experience operating Fortnite as a direct-to-customer service on PC and Mac," he added.

