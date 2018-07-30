Fortnite for Android doesn't have a release date yet, and Epic Games is yet to confirm which Android devices will actually be able to play the game. However this has not stopped Fortnite fans from uncovering the possibility of Epic Games' battle royale shooter ditching the Google Play Store. Nestled within its official website is code suggesting that Fortnite Android players may have to sideload the game in order to play it. What's more is that a Redditor managed to display steps on the site needed to get Fortnite running on Android devices. Some reports speculate that this could see Fortnite Android sidestep the Google Play Store completely. Considering how widespread the Play Store is, it would be foolish for Epic to ignore it.

It is more likely that Epic is following this approach for those with Android devices without access to the Google Play Store or to simply beta test the game on Android without using the Play Store. Gadgets 360 has got in touch with Epic Games and will update this story if we hear from the company.

Furthermore, it seems that Fortnite Android may be exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. According to multiple reports, Epic Games' battle royale sensation could feature heavily at Samsung's Unpacked 2018 event and remain exclusive to the smartphone for a 30-day period. Fortnite is currently the most popular game in the world and is on Nintendo Switch, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

While a Fortnite Android release date has been slated for "summer", Epic Games has said little else on the matter. As per XDA, in order for Samsung to entice consumers to bother with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Fortnite could be key. The site claims "anyone that buys the Galaxy Note 9 is also going to get some free V-Bucks, free skins, and more. V-Bucks are used to buy a battle pass and skins, dances, or gliders in the game. This will all be bundled with the phone when it launches."

In addition to this, 9to5Google has suggested that Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pre-orders would come with Fortnite Android micro-transactions in the range of $100 to $150. And if you aren't interested in Fortnite Android, you can get wireless AKG headphones that the site states are "presumably worth around the same amount."

And there's more to it than just a tactical promotion. Samsung may launch the Galaxy Note 9 around Fortnite with the launch video featuring Fortnite Android heavily. The smartphone will also be advertised as a gaming phone touting superior experience with Fortnite Android and the Unreal Engine that powers it.

Also, Fortnite Android will get some Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S Pen-exclusive features which could assist in shooting or aiming. Popular Fortnite streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins may also be roped in to help promote Fortnite Android on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.