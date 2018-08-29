Fortnite for Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One gets the Fortnite Ace Pack. It's a collection of in-game cosmetic items and includes 600 V-bucks, the Ace Outfit, and the Swag Bag Back Bling. The Fortnite Ace Pack price is Rs. 399 in India and $4.99 internationally. Like every micro-transaction in Fortnite, this does not change how the game plays. Instead, it gives you a different look in-game.

Previously, the Fortnite v5.30 patch was detailed by Epic Games. Aside from bringing a new limited time mode in Score Royale as well as the Rift-To-Go item, some improvements for Fortnite on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One have been added. Epic also detailed what you can expect out of Score Royale LTM. It's being described as a game mode where you "collect points to claim Victory Royale in this new Limited Time Mode". Whoever has the most points at the end of the match wins.

When the Fortnite v5.30 patch hit, it sent data-mining enthusiasts into overdrive as they dove into the game files looking for upcoming skins, weapons, back blings, gliders, emotes, trails, and pickaxes.

In addition to the Rift-To-Go portable rift that Epic Games teased earlier in the week and a new Score Royale limited-time mode, Twitter user ‘TwoEpicBuddies’ and the fan-run website fnbr.co have uncovered a series of items.

The skins include Armadillo Skin, Backbone Skin, Chopper Skin, Cloaked Star Skin, Dreamflower Skin, Enforcer Skin, Far Out Man Skin, Hime Skin, Musha Skin, Ravage Skin, Scorpion Skin, and Ace Skin. Among new weapons, there’s a flamethrower, a Quad (rocket) Launcher, and a Shockwave Grenade.

Moving on to back blings, Fortnite patch v5.30 brings Buckled Back Bling, Dark Wings Back Blings, Ghost Portal Back Bling, Hip Shakers Back Bling, Road Flair Back Bling, Road Ready Back Bling, Sashimono Back Bling, Shiro Back Bling, Slashed Back Bling, Subjugator Back Bling, Summer Strummer Back Bling, Swag Bag Back Bling, and Vintage Back Bling.

Among upcoming glider options, there is Blaze Glider, Flappy Glider, Helium Glider, Purrfect Glider, Rush Glider, Steadfast Glider, and Tie-Dye Flyer. In the emotes section, you’ve Capoeira Emote, Dance Therapy Emote, Fancy Feet Emote, Intensity Emote, Job Well Done Emote, Praise The Tomato Emote, Shake It Up Emote, and Storm Salutation Emote.

There are three new upcoming trails in Embers Trail, Artifact Trail, and Dark Feathers Trail. That leaves five pickaxes including Cat’s Claw Pickaxe, Controller Pickaxe, Drumbeat Pickaxe, Iron Break Pickaxe, and Throttle Pickaxe.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.