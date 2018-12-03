Fortnite Account Merge Feature Delayed to 2019

Epic Games has officially confirmed that the much anticipated Fortnite account merge feature is delayed. This would allow players to unlink a console from one Fortnite account and relink to another. It was to be made available in November but has now been pushed back to 2019. The reasons for the delay of the Fortnite account merge feature have to do with Epic Games facing technical issues that prevent it from working as it should.

"Due to some ongoing technical concerns, we will be delaying the Account Merge feature until early next year," a post on Epic's website reads.

"We want to make sure that this process is thoroughly tested and working properly before releasing it to those of you currently looking to transfer purchases from other accounts to your primary account. We'll be sure to update you as we get closer to the release of the feature, which will include a web page on launch to help guide you through the flow. Thank you for all of your patience while we continue to work on completing this tool."

Previously, Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney hinted at a possible delay.

"Yes, we were just meeting and discussing the account merging web site today," tweeted Sweeney in response to a Fortnite player's concerns about account merging. "It's making progress, but may need to be delayed to fix some problems. There will be an official update later this week."

This will be helpful for those who have played Fortnite on PS4. Sony was the only party blocking complete cross-platform play for the popular free-to-play game, with players on every other platform – Xbox One, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch – able to compete and play alongside each other since launch on respective platforms. A single Fortnite account was enough to log into on whatever platform you owned, unless you had a PS4. Given the popularity of Sony's console this generation, this puts a lot of gamers in a bind. Hopefully this would change soon.

Nonetheless, Fortnite's need for an account merging feature to include the PS4 comes after a stunning volte-face from a company that was vehemently against crossplay.

At IFA 2018, Sony CEO Kenchiro Yoshida explained why the PS4 won't be getting Fortnitecross-platform play with the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Cross-platform play means those playing Fortnite on PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS and even Android could play against and with each other, regardless of platform. He believes that the PS4 has the best user experience and that should not be compromised by other consoles. His statement comes after a period of hostility from sections of the gaming community due to the absence of Fortnite cross-platform play between PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game.

"On cross-platform, our way of thinking is always that PlayStation is the best place to play. Fortnite, I believe, partnered with PlayStation 4 is the best experience for users, that's our belief," he said according to Independent.

