NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite 7.30 Update Adds Android and iOS Controller Support, 60Hz Support on Select Android Phones

Fortnite 7.30 Update Adds Android and iOS Controller Support, 60Hz Support on Select Android Phones

, 29 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite 7.30 Update Adds Android and iOS Controller Support, 60Hz Support on Select Android Phones

Fortnite 7.30 update gives PUBG Mobile serious competition with controller and 60Hz support for Android

Highlights

  • Fortnite for Android now supports the Xbox One controller among others
  • This is in contrast to PUBG Mobile that does not officially support them
  • The Nintendo Switch version of the game gets optimisations too

Another week, another Fortnite update. The Fortnite 7.30 update adds a host of new features to Epic Games' battle royale title for Android, iOS, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. These include support for controllers for Fortnite Android and iOS, 60Hz on select Android smartphones and the Solid Gold Limited Time Mode (LTM). Also there's a new weapon called the Chill Grenade. However the most meaningful additions are those that add controller support and 60Hz for Android. Reason being, it gives the game a massive advantage over PUBG Mobile that doesn't support either feature officially, forcing players to use low-tech options like triggers in lieu of controllers. The Fortnite 7.30 update download size has not been revealed yet, but if it's like past versions, expect it to be around 150MB on iOS.

Fortnite Android 7.30 update patch notes

  • Mobile Controller support
  • Android: most of Bluetooth controller adapters, such as Steelseries Stratus XL, Gamevice, Xbox One, Razer Raiju, and Moto Gamepad.  
  • iOS: MFi controllers, such as Steelseries Nimbus and Gamevice.
  • Disabled phone vibration if a gamepad attached.
  • 60Hz on select Android models: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (USA variant), Huawei Honor View 20, and Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Added audio visualisation icons for vehicles and Balloons

Fortnite update 7.30 Solid Gold LTM patch notes

  • Summary: All things that glitter are gold in this Limited Time Mode. All weapon spawns are Legendary with increased material gathering. Drop in now and earn that Victory Royale.
  • All weapon drops are Legendary.
  • Increased amount of materials received from gathering.

Furthermore, the Nintendo Switch version of Fortnite sees a welcome number of improvements too. These include more efficient memory allocation to prevent crashes, an increased texture pool size to reduce blurry textures, and an improved resolution on the Nintendo Switch as well. 

"Things like frame rates and overall performance are things we are constantly working on optimising across all platforms," a post from an Epic Games employee reads

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games, Fortnite Android
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Nintendo Switch 7.0.0 Update Out Now, Improves System Stability
Pricee
Fortnite 7.30 Update Adds Android and iOS Controller Support, 60Hz Support on Select Android Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  2. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: What's the Difference?
  3. WhatsApp for Android Gets a New Feature, Revamped Menu for Shared Photos
  4. Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus Prices Surface Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Honor View 20 With 'Hole-Punch' Selfie Camera Launched in India
  6. FaceTime Bug Allows Access to Your Audio, Disable FaceTime Until Fix Comes
  7. Nokia 6.1, Nokia 3.1 Price in India Slashed by Up to Rs. 2,000
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Tipped to Sport Up to 12GB RAM, 1TB Storage
  9. OnePlus 6, 6T, 5, 5T Receive New OxygenOS Open Beta Updates
  10. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date Is Next Month: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.