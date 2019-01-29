Another week, another Fortnite update. The Fortnite 7.30 update adds a host of new features to Epic Games' battle royale title for Android, iOS, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. These include support for controllers for Fortnite Android and iOS, 60Hz on select Android smartphones and the Solid Gold Limited Time Mode (LTM). Also there's a new weapon called the Chill Grenade. However the most meaningful additions are those that add controller support and 60Hz for Android. Reason being, it gives the game a massive advantage over PUBG Mobile that doesn't support either feature officially, forcing players to use low-tech options like triggers in lieu of controllers. The Fortnite 7.30 update download size has not been revealed yet, but if it's like past versions, expect it to be around 150MB on iOS.

Fortnite Android 7.30 update patch notes

Mobile Controller support

Android: most of Bluetooth controller adapters, such as Steelseries Stratus XL, Gamevice, Xbox One, Razer Raiju, and Moto Gamepad.

iOS: MFi controllers, such as Steelseries Nimbus and Gamevice.

Disabled phone vibration if a gamepad attached.

60Hz on select Android models: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (USA variant), Huawei Honor View 20, and Huawei Mate 20 X

Added audio visualisation icons for vehicles and Balloons

Fortnite update 7.30 Solid Gold LTM patch notes

Summary: All things that glitter are gold in this Limited Time Mode. All weapon spawns are Legendary with increased material gathering. Drop in now and earn that Victory Royale.

All weapon drops are Legendary.

Increased amount of materials received from gathering.

Furthermore, the Nintendo Switch version of Fortnite sees a welcome number of improvements too. These include more efficient memory allocation to prevent crashes, an increased texture pool size to reduce blurry textures, and an improved resolution on the Nintendo Switch as well.

"Things like frame rates and overall performance are things we are constantly working on optimising across all platforms," a post from an Epic Games employee reads.

