Fortnite for Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, and PC has got its first major update of 2019. The Fortnite 7.20 update adds a new One Shot Limited Time Mode or LTM for short, an arctic island to the game's Creative Mode, as well as a new weapon in the scoped revolver. Gliders will also work differently, now behaving like items with limited uses. The Fortnite 7.20 update download size on iOS is around 155.8MB and it is available right now on the App Store. There are some Android-related fixes to the game as well that should improve performance for those on Google's OS. Here's what you need to know.

Fortnite 7.20 update One Shot LTM patch notes

There's low gravity and every player has 50 health.

Bandages the only healing item.

Jump high and aim well.

The Storm wait time has been greatly reduced in all phases of the game.

The only weapons in this mode are Hunting Rifles and Sniper Rifles.

Semi-auto Snipers and Bounce Pads have been removed from the Vault in this mode.

Players will spawn with 50 health and can only heal if they find Bandages.

Fortnite 7.20 update Android patch notes

Fixed graphical problems with the Player Spawner team assignment display on Android platforms.

Improved disk read times on the Xbox and Android in Battle Royale and Creative to reduce the occurrence of late HLODs.

Improved performance on Vulkan capable Android devices in Battle Royale and Creative.

Fortnite 7.20 Frosty Fortress patch notes

Frosty Fortress: a new selectable arctic island with structures already placed on it. This island is ready for games to be played right away.

Preview images of islands are now displayed on top of Featured Islands in the Creative Hub.

Fortnite update 7.20 will also solve the issue where walls were bring placed underground. Unlike other battle royale games, Fortnite is unique as it allows players to protect themselves from attacks by building walls or stairs. In the past there have been problems where structures built by players would go underground instead.

Previously a report claimed that Fortnite Battle Royale maker Epic Games has raked in $3 billion (roughly Rs. 21,008 crores) in profits in 2018 alone. This is primarily due to the phenomenal success of the game Fortnite, which is a battle royale game where 100 players are paradropped on an island and the last one standing wins. If this information is accurate, it explains why Epic Games has shifted its focus solely to Fortnite and its own Epic Games Store.

