  Fortnite 7.20 Content Update Adds Sniper Shootout Limited Time Mode, Sneaky Snowman Item, and More

Fortnite 7.20 Content Update Adds Sniper Shootout Limited Time Mode, Sneaky Snowman Item, and More

, 22 January 2019
Fortnite 7.20 Content Update Adds Sniper Shootout Limited Time Mode, Sneaky Snowman Item, and More

The Fortnite 7.20 content update is live for iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Highlights

  • As the name suggests, Sniper Shootout has scoped weapons only
  • The Sneaky Snowman item can be found in chests and supply llama
  • Omega Pyramid has been added to the game's Creative Mode showcase

Fortnite 7.20 content update is out right now. Epic Games has confirmed that its battle royale sensation will get a new Sniper Shootout Limited Time Mode (LTM), a Sneaky Snowman item, and performance fixes to prevent frame rate slow downs during building. The update is live in Fortnite with no downtime required. There's a new community creation called Omega Pyramid in the Fortnite's Creative Mode showcase called The Block too. The Sneaky Snowman drops in stacks of five with a maximum stack size of 10 and can be found in floor loot, chests, and supply llamas. Here's everything you need to know about the update.

Fortnite update 7.20 Sniper Shootout LTM patch notes

  • Summary: in this limited time mode, players will do battle using scoped weapons only. May the best aim win.
  • Suppressed Sniper Rifles have been added.
  • Legendary Scoped Pistols have been added to Supply Drops.
  • Floor Loot spawners reduced by 50 percent.
  • Reviving "Down But Not Out" teammates in Duos and Squads is deactivated.
  • Profile Stats (K/D and Wins) are tracked in this mode.

Previously, a report from Nielsen's Superdata claimed the game has made $2.4 billion in 2018. This is the first time we're seeing revenue data for Fortnite for an entire year. Superdata claims that Fortnite is the highest selling game of 2018 in addition to the highest earning free-to-play title, eclipsing the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Though keep in mind that Epic Games itself does not release any revenue details regarding any of its games, let alone Fortnite.

It is also important to note that Fortnite is available on every platform — Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This also ensures it has a higher chance of monetisation versus other titles. This is lower than the alleged $3 billion in profit alone reported earlier in the month.

"Free-to-play titles amassed 80 percent of digital games revenue in 2018 but premium games still performed well in Western markets," the report reads. "Asian mobile games helped the region earn 62 percent of global free-to-play revenue, while North America and Europe generated 80 percent of premium games revenue."

Comments

Fortnite, Fortnite 7.20, Epic Games
Fortnite 7.20 Content Update Adds Sniper Shootout Limited Time Mode, Sneaky Snowman Item, and More
