Fortnite 7.20 content update is out right now. Epic Games has confirmed that its battle royale sensation will get a new Sniper Shootout Limited Time Mode (LTM), a Sneaky Snowman item, and performance fixes to prevent frame rate slow downs during building. The update is live in Fortnite with no downtime required. There's a new community creation called Omega Pyramid in the Fortnite's Creative Mode showcase called The Block too. The Sneaky Snowman drops in stacks of five with a maximum stack size of 10 and can be found in floor loot, chests, and supply llamas. Here's everything you need to know about the update.

Fortnite update 7.20 Sniper Shootout LTM patch notes

Summary: in this limited time mode, players will do battle using scoped weapons only. May the best aim win.

Suppressed Sniper Rifles have been added.

Legendary Scoped Pistols have been added to Supply Drops.

Floor Loot spawners reduced by 50 percent.

Reviving "Down But Not Out" teammates in Duos and Squads is deactivated.

Profile Stats (K/D and Wins) are tracked in this mode.

