The Fortnite 7.10 update hits Android, iOS, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. With it comes a new event called 14 Days of Fortnite. It features new and returning limited time modes such as Close Encounters and Food Fight. The 14 Days of Fortnite start date is December 19 from 9am ET (7:30pm IST) and ends on January 2. Also, there's expanded support for a wider variety of Snapdragon SoCs such as the Snapdragon 710 and 670 which mean Android smartphones like the Nokia 8.1 and Oppo R17 can now run Fortnite. Furthermore, the iPad Pro 10.5 and 12.9 receive 60fps support for responsive, fluid gameplay. Though it remains to be seen if it would be at the cost of a better looking game. Included in the Fortnite 7.10 update are minor tweaks to the game's UI, draw distances, emotes, and a whole lot more. The Fortnite 7.10 update download size is 155.7MB on iOS.

Fortnite 7.10 update 14 Days of Fortnite patch notes

The 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature both new and returning LTMs.

Large team modes switch every two days and small team modes rotate every 24 hours.

Starting December 19, log in each day at 9am ET to find out which modes are available to explore.

60 FPS option enabled for iPad Pro 10.5 and 12.9 (select inside Settings).

Enabled support for Snapdragon 710 chipsets (such as; Samsung A8S, Xiaomi Mi 8SE, Nokia 8.1, Oppo R17 Pro).

Enabled support for Snapdragon 670 chipsets (such as Oppo R17, Vivo Z3).

Enabled support for Samsung A9.

Earlier today, the player count for Fortnite may have been revealed via Sony's 'My PS4 Life' tool. Released to celebrate five years of the PS4's existence, Sony emailed PS4 players to try it out. One of the points of data it covers is the number of PS4 players to obtain a trophy. When used along with the percentage of players, it becomes easy to deduce a total player player base. And according to the math done on Gamstat, Fortnite has at least 16.2 million players in Europe and Australia alone. Since Fortnite's battle royale mode did not ship with PS4 trophy support (or Xbox One achievements for that matter), Fortnite appears to have 16.2 million players for its Save the World version.

Considering this Fortnite player count data is just for two regions, it's staggering even when you factor in PS4 account sharing, game sharing, and scenarios where a single PS4 is used by multiple accounts. How this works is, if the My PS4 Life tool says 33,764 players obtained the 'Photo Bomber' trophy in Fallout 76, you can check that trophy's rarity on PSN, which is 8.3 percent. This is enough to reach an estimate of 406,795 PS4 users have played Fallout 76.

And while the data is as recent as December 4, it appears that Grand Theft Auto V has sold at least 51.7 million units on the PS4. Meanwhile, FIFA 16, 17, and 18 have sold over 90 million and Overwatch at least 10.2 million, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has had 9.23 million at the very least.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.