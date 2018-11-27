Fortnite 6.31 Update Adds Team Rumble Limited Time Mode

Fortnite for Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One just received a new content update bringing it to version 6.31. Fortnite 6.31 adds a new limited time mode (LTM) called Team Rumble. The Fortnite Team Rumble LTM adds respawns to the game with teams of 20 competing for a victory royale. In Fortnite Team Rumble LTM, the first team to get 100 kills wins. And this is not all. Fortnite Mobile gets a map marker button added to the HUD layout tool, making it easier to find and get to points on the map. There's no Fortnite 6.31 patch download size yet, though going by past updates, it should be around 150MB on iOS.

Fortnite update 6.31 Team Rumble LTM patch notes

Summary: Two large teams fight for the Victory Royale in an action-packed mode where the first team to get 100 eliminations wins.

Two teams of 20 players.

Players will respawn after five seconds when eliminated, keeping their inventory.

Eliminated players spawn a random type of ammo upon elimination, as well as a random stack of either 120 Wood, 90 Stone, or 60 Metal materials.

Only uncommon weapons (or better) are available.

The first team to 100 eliminations wins.

The Fortnite Team Rumble LTM replaces Fortnite Wild West LTM which took the place of the previous Food Fight LTM. In the Fortnite Wild West LTM, you had to square off against opponents with Western-themed weapons such as six shooters, hunting rifles, and dynamite.

Previously it was suggested that Fortnite would get a snow map in Fortnite Season 7. The Fortnite Season 7 release date is December 4 according to the in-game challenge timers. And in the lead up to this, it appears that the new season of Fortnite may have a snow map. It makes sense when you consider that it starts in December which usually is a period of chilly weather in the northern hemisphere. There are some clues that point to this as well. For one, a snow storm has been seen on the horizon to the south of the Fortnite map and has grown considerably over time and a snowy theme was even hinted at when the Hunting Party skin was introduced.

Furthermore, assets regarding different noises while moving such as the crunching of snow were leaked on Reddit too. Plus, the FNBRLeaks Twitter account had screenshots of sound files for snow footsteps (via VG247) corroborate the same too with a second tweet having audio of exported Fortnite files that aren't exactly the same as the sound of snow in Viking Village. All of this points at the possibility of snow coming to the Fortnite map very soon.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.