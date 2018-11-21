Fortnite 6.3 Update Adds Wild West Limited Time Mode

Much like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite continues its weekly cadence of updates with the latest one bringing the version 6.3 content update. The Fortnite 6.3 content update adds a new limited time mode called Wild West and it's live now on Android, iOS, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The Fortnite 6.3 update download size is around 150MB on iOS. Fortnite Wild West LTM replaces the previous Food Fight LTM. In the Fortnite Wild West LTM, you'll square off against opponents with Western-themed weapons such as six shooters, hunting rifles, and dynamite.

Fortnite update 6.30 Wild West LTM patch notes

Summary: fight for the Victory Royale using a limited set of weapons and items such as hunting rifles, shotguns, and dynamite.

Available weapons: hunting rifle, pump shotgun, double barrel shotgun, six shooter

Available items: campfire, bandages, medical kits, dynamite, slurp juice

Supply drops: epic six shooters, legendary double barrel shotguns, slurp juice

Previously it was announced that Fortnite for Xbox One will get keyboard and mouse support soon. At X018, Microsoft stated that the feature would be available for the popular battle royale shooter from November 14. And if you were worried about keyboard and mouse Fortnite players having an advantage, Epic Games will match keyboard and mouse Fortnite players with those using the same input method to keep matches fair. Other games to offer keyboard and mouse support include DayZ, Warframe, War Thunder, Vermintide 2, Moonlighter, and Warface to name a few.

Keyboard and mouse support won't be enabled by default for Xbox One games and will instead be “added on a title-by-title basis, entirely at developers' discretion”, Microsoft noted when it announced the feature back in September. It further added: "Each development team knows their titles best and we support them in creating the right experience for their games as they see fit, to ensure an optimal and fair gaming experience."

