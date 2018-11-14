Fortnite for Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, and PC gets a new update that brings a new limited time mode called Food Fight. The Fortnite update 6.30 patch notes suggest that the Food Fight limited time mode has some elements in common with Splatoon 2 for the Nintendo Switch, what with Epic Games asking fans to choose between burgers or pizza on social media. In Fortnite Food Fight, two teams are on either side of the map. There's a huge barrier down the middle. The objective is to build a fort to protect your restaurant mascot. When the barrier lowers, you're tasked with destroying the enemy's mascot to win. The Fortnite 6.30 update download size is around 152MB on iOS.

Fortnite update 6.30 Food Fight LTM patch notes

An impassable barrier will be spawned along the center of the map for the first several minutes.

Each team will have an under-construction restaurant near the center of the map. Inside is a giant mascot head representing that team.

If the mascot head is destroyed, that team loses the match.

Teams should use the time that the barrier is up to construct a defensive fortress around their restaurant.

As soon as the barrier lowers... fight to take out the enemy mascot before they destroy yours!

Special red supply drops spawn at the start of the match. These hold a handful of weapons, ammo, consumables, traps and a few hundred metal building materials.

Players will respawn after 7 seconds when eliminated, keeping their inventory.

Eliminated players spawn a percentage of their ammo upon elimination, as well as 30/30/60 wood/stone/metal materials.

100 percent extra resources are gained from gathering.

Building resources found on the ground increased from 20 to 50 per instance.

No explosive weapons or items are in this mode.

Other additions include UI fixes to account for the Pixel 3 XL notch, improved UI in Fortnite Mobile, and better memory management on Fortnite Nintendo Switch.

Previously it was announced that Fortnite for Xbox One will get keyboard and mouse support soon. At X018, Microsoft stated that the feature would be available for the popular battle royale shooter from November 14. And if you were worried about keyboard and mouse Fortnite players having an advantage, Epic Games will match keyboard and mouse Fortnite players with those using the same input method to keep matches fair. Other games to offer keyboard and mouse support include DayZ, Warframe, War Thunder, Vermintide 2, Moonlighter, and Warface to name a few.

Keyboard and mouse support won't be enabled by default for Xbox One games and will instead be “added on a title-by-title basis, entirely at developers' discretion”, Microsoft noted when it announced the feature back in September. It further added: "Each development team knows their titles best and we support them in creating the right experience for their games as they see fit, to ensure an optimal and fair gaming experience."

