Fortnite Version 5.2 Brings Nintendo Switch Optimisations, iOS FPS Mode

Another week, another Fortnite update. Epic Games has released Fortnite v5.2 patch which brings some significant improvements to the game on iOS and Nintendo Switch as well as a new limited time mode or LTM called Steady Storm. Plus, there's a new weapon in the double barrel shotgun. The Fortnite v5.2 download size is roughly 643MB on iOS and adds an FPS (frames per second) mode setting for iPhone and iPad, that should allow for a better experience. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version gets GPU optimisations that increases resolution allowing for a sharper looking game.
"This Storm waits for no player and there are no safe zones. Stay aware of the map and keep moving it to the center of the circle in the Steady Storm LTM," reads Epic Games' Fortnite v5.2 patch notes.
It's been widely speculated that Fortnite version 5.2 would be the first version of the game to make it to Android. Though patch notes vary from what was unearthed by serial Fortnite Android leaker XDA earlier this week.
Here are the minimum requirements needed to run Fortnite Mobile on Android.
If this is correct, it would mean that like other Unreal Engine games, it's more GPU than CPU limited. Most devices with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Samsung Exynos 8895 or higher should be able to play Fortnite Mobile.
If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
