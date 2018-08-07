NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Version 5.2 Brings Nintendo Switch Optimisations, iOS FPS Mode

, 07 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Version 5.2 Brings Nintendo Switch Optimisations, iOS FPS Mode

Highlights

  • Fortnite for Nintendo Switch will look better with this patch
  • The iOS version should have smoother performance too
  • It also brings a new Steady Storm LTM and a double barrel shotgun

Another week, another Fortnite update. Epic Games has released Fortnite v5.2 patch which brings some significant improvements to the game on iOS and Nintendo Switch as well as a new limited time mode or LTM called Steady Storm. Plus, there's a new weapon in the double barrel shotgun. The Fortnite v5.2 download size is roughly 643MB on iOS and adds an FPS (frames per second) mode setting for iPhone and iPad, that should allow for a better experience. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version gets GPU optimisations that increases resolution allowing for a sharper looking game.

"This Storm waits for no player and there are no safe zones. Stay aware of the map and keep moving it to the center of the circle in the Steady Storm LTM," reads Epic Games' Fortnite v5.2 patch notes.

Fortnite 5.2 Nintendo Switch and iOS patch notes

  • Customisable fire mode selection screen added to mix and match fire modes
  • Added FPS (frames per second) mode setting for mobile devices
  • Added another individual quickbar button to the HUD layout tool
  • Added mobile Elimination Feed
  • Separated Quickbar buttons are more visible in the HUD Layout tool
  • Harvest tool will now alternate between itself and the previously selected item when tapped
  • Significant GPU optimisation on Switch. Moved to the high-end forward renderer. This increases dynamic resolution by 10 percent in expensive scenes
  • Optimized the way explosives modify buildings to lighten the load on dedicated servers.
  • Building props have more efficient network usage when taking damage
  • Melee animation trails now use significantly less network traffic
  • Optimized C4 network usage, the impact sound no longer broadcasts to players outside a certain range. It now only plays for players that are close enough to the impact

It's been widely speculated that Fortnite version 5.2 would be the first version of the game to make it to Android. Though patch notes vary from what was unearthed by serial Fortnite Android leaker XDA earlier this week.

 

Fortnite Android minimum requirements

Here are the minimum requirements needed to run Fortnite Mobile on Android.

  • OS: 64-bit Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher
  • RAM: 3GB or higher
  • GPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher

If this is correct, it would mean that like other Unreal Engine games, it's more GPU than CPU limited. Most devices with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Samsung Exynos 8895 or higher should be able to play Fortnite Mobile.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite v5.2, Fortnite 5.2, Fortnite Steady Storm LTM, Fortnite Mobile, Fortnite iOS, Fortnite Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Oppo F9 Pro Colour Options, Dual Rear Cameras Teased; Oppo F9 Full Specifications Leaked
Metal Gear Solid Movie Director Reiterates R-Rating, 'Reasonable' Budget
Vivo Nex
Fortnite Version 5.2 Brings Nintendo Switch Optimisations, iOS FPS Mode
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale Kicks Off With Vivo V9, Vivo Nex Flash Sales
  2. Nokia 5.1 Plus Spotted on Bluetooth Certification Site, May Launch Soon
  3. Oppo F9 Pro Colours Teased, Oppo F9 Complete Specifications Leaked
  4. WhatsApp on Android Will Finally Get a Feature iPhone Already Has
  5. Flipkart Takes on Amazon With 'The Big Freedom Sale', Starting August 10
  6. Android 9 Pie Is the Next Mobile Platform By Google
  7. ISRO Said to Postpone Launch of Chandrayaan-2 Again
  8. OnePlus 6's Next Update to Fix Display Flickering Issue
  9. Vivo V9, Vivo Nex at Rs. 1,947 in Vivo Freedom Carnival Flash Sales
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Retail Box Tips Specifications, Price Also Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.