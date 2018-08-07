Fortnite Version 5.2 Brings Nintendo Switch Optimisations, iOS FPS Mode

Another week, another Fortnite update. Epic Games has released Fortnite v5.2 patch which brings some significant improvements to the game on iOS and Nintendo Switch as well as a new limited time mode or LTM called Steady Storm. Plus, there's a new weapon in the double barrel shotgun. The Fortnite v5.2 download size is roughly 643MB on iOS and adds an FPS (frames per second) mode setting for iPhone and iPad, that should allow for a better experience. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version gets GPU optimisations that increases resolution allowing for a sharper looking game.

"This Storm waits for no player and there are no safe zones. Stay aware of the map and keep moving it to the center of the circle in the Steady Storm LTM," reads Epic Games' Fortnite v5.2 patch notes.

Fortnite 5.2 Nintendo Switch and iOS patch notes

Customisable fire mode selection screen added to mix and match fire modes

Added FPS (frames per second) mode setting for mobile devices

Added another individual quickbar button to the HUD layout tool

Added mobile Elimination Feed

Separated Quickbar buttons are more visible in the HUD Layout tool

Harvest tool will now alternate between itself and the previously selected item when tapped

Significant GPU optimisation on Switch. Moved to the high-end forward renderer. This increases dynamic resolution by 10 percent in expensive scenes

Optimized the way explosives modify buildings to lighten the load on dedicated servers.

Building props have more efficient network usage when taking damage

Melee animation trails now use significantly less network traffic

Optimized C4 network usage, the impact sound no longer broadcasts to players outside a certain range. It now only plays for players that are close enough to the impact

It's been widely speculated that Fortnite version 5.2 would be the first version of the game to make it to Android. Though patch notes vary from what was unearthed by serial Fortnite Android leaker XDA earlier this week.

Fortnite Android minimum requirements

Here are the minimum requirements needed to run Fortnite Mobile on Android.

OS: 64-bit Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher

RAM: 3GB or higher

GPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher

If this is correct, it would mean that like other Unreal Engine games, it's more GPU than CPU limited. Most devices with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Samsung Exynos 8895 or higher should be able to play Fortnite Mobile.

