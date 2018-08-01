Online multiplayer game Fortnite will be receiving a bunch of new features in the latest version 5.10 content update, which will be rolled out on iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. While Fortnite gets Playground Limited Time Mode (LTM) with the 5.10 content update, Epic Games' patch notes for the update confirm some of the other finer elements that are making it into its battle royale sensation. Fortnite patch notes reveal that the highlight of of this update is the comeback of the Guided Missile that has been tweaked and tuned down from its previous avatar. The game has also added the new Fly Explosives Limited Time Mode, while the Flintlock Weapon set has received the new Spyglass Sniper Rifle.
Fortnite 5.10 update was announced last week when it brought back Fortnite Playground Limited Time Mode (LTM) to Fortnite Battle Royale, and now the content update has brought a bunch of new features.
The new Guided Missile is now available in Epic and Legendary variants, and has a reduced 15-second fuse duration. Other than that, movement speed has been decreased from 1,100 to 1,000, reload time is now 2.4/2.2, structure damage has been significantly cut to 400 from 1,100, and explosions now damage structures with no regard for Line of Sight. Guided Missile can be controlled using the keyboard.
The new Fly Explosives LTM is a combination of the High Explosives LTM and the Limited Time Item Jetpack. Only Explosive Weapons can be found in this Limited Time Mode. Adding to that, Jetpacks in this LTM have increased fuel regen rate and decreased burn rate, aimed to keep pilots airborne for longer durations. Rocket ammunition in this mode is capped at 120.
Detailed patch notes for Fortnite 5.10 content update are as follows:
Guided Missile (Battle Royale)
The Guided Missile returns from the Vault! Scan the battlefield from above, weave through obstacles, and rocket ride teammates into the action.
Fly Explosives (Battle Royale)
BOOM! The new Fly Explosives Limited Time Mode is here and it's a blast for the whole squad. Use Jetpacks to fly above your foes and rain down in this explosives only game mode.
Spyglass Sniper Rifle (Save the World)
Husks don't stand a chance against this newest addition to the Flintlock Weapon set. This powerful single shot sniper packs a punch, so hold on tight as you take aim and fire.
BATTLE ROYALE
LIMITED TIME MODE: FLY EXPLOSIVES
Summary
This mode combines the explosive fun of the High Explosives LTM and the vaulted Limited Time Item Jetpack. Take to the skies and blast everyone else back to the lobby!
Mode Details
- Only Explosive Weapons can be found in this mode.
- Floor Loot spawners will occasionally spawn Jetpacks.
- Fly Explosives Jetpacks have increased fuel regen rate & decreased burn rate compared to Default Jetpacks, to keep pilots in the sky a bit longer.
- Between-storm wait times have been reduced due to players needing less time to find adequate loot (avg. match length should be lower than 20m).
- Rocket Ammunition capped at 120.
- Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode.
LIMITED TIME MODE: PLAYGROUND
What's New?
- The Vaulted Jetpack has been enabled for the duration of the Fly Explosives LTM.
- Guided Missile has been enabled.
- Consumable Healing Item spawn rates have been normalized by lowering Chug Jug & shield spawn rates.
- Bandages have been removed.
- This is to raise the chance of spawning healing items that get players to full health & shields.
Bug Fixes
- Nameplates will no longer appear for members of the opposite team.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Guided Missile returns!
- Available in Epic and Legendary variants.
- Fuse duration reduced from 18 to 15 seconds.
- Movement Speed decreased from 1100 to 1000.
- Reload time increased to 2.4/2.2.
- Reduced player damage from 105/110 down to 74/77 damage.
- Reduced structure damage down from 1100 to 400.
- Explosions now damage structures with no regard for Line of Sight.
- Guided Missile can also be controlled via keyboard using the default movement inputs.
Bug Fixes
- The issues with Slurp Juice have been fixed and it can once again be looted in-game.
MOBILE
- iOS players will have a larger than normal update to download (2gb).
SAVE THE WORLD
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Spyglass Sniper Rifle added to the Weekly Store
- An accurate, high-powered, scoped sniper rifle with a single round per magazine that kicks like a mule.
- Available Wednesday, August 1 at 8:00 PM ET until Wednesday, August 8 at 8:00 PM ET.
