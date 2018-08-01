Online multiplayer game Fortnite will be receiving a bunch of new features in the latest version 5.10 content update, which will be rolled out on iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. While Fortnite gets Playground Limited Time Mode (LTM) with the 5.10 content update, Epic Games' patch notes for the update confirm some of the other finer elements that are making it into its battle royale sensation. Fortnite patch notes reveal that the highlight of of this update is the comeback of the Guided Missile that has been tweaked and tuned down from its previous avatar. The game has also added the new Fly Explosives Limited Time Mode, while the Flintlock Weapon set has received the new Spyglass Sniper Rifle.

Fortnite 5.10 update was announced last week when it brought back Fortnite Playground Limited Time Mode (LTM) to Fortnite Battle Royale, and now the content update has brought a bunch of new features.

The new Guided Missile is now available in Epic and Legendary variants, and has a reduced 15-second fuse duration. Other than that, movement speed has been decreased from 1,100 to 1,000, reload time is now 2.4/2.2, structure damage has been significantly cut to 400 from 1,100, and explosions now damage structures with no regard for Line of Sight. Guided Missile can be controlled using the keyboard.

The new Fly Explosives LTM is a combination of the High Explosives LTM and the Limited Time Item Jetpack. Only Explosive Weapons can be found in this Limited Time Mode. Adding to that, Jetpacks in this LTM have increased fuel regen rate and decreased burn rate, aimed to keep pilots airborne for longer durations. Rocket ammunition in this mode is capped at 120.

Detailed patch notes for Fortnite 5.10 content update are as follows: