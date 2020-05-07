Technology News
Fortnite Now Has Over 350 Million Registered Players, Next Party Royale Will Take Place on May 8

The upcoming Party Royale will feature Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and Deadmau5.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 7 May 2020 14:51 IST
Fortnite Now Has Over 350 Million Registered Players, Next Party Royale Will Take Place on May 8

Epic Games recently extended Chapter 2 - Season 2 of Fortnite by almost a month

Highlights
  • Fortnite World Cup was recently cancelled owning to coronavirus
  • In April, players spent over 3.2 billion hours on Fortnite
  • All Fortnite events will take place online for the rest of the year

Fortnite is a popular game, owing much of its popularity to the battle royale mode. Now, Fortnite's developer Epic Games has announced that the game has over 350 million registered players, adding that in April, players spent over 3.2 billion hours in-game. Notably, the development comes at a time when people around the world are staying indoors and spending more time online owning to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Epic Games announced that the second edition of Fortnite World Cup has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Epic Games via Fortnite's Twitter account also announced the upcoming edition of Party Royale. The premiere of the latest edition will take on May 8 at 9pm ET (May 9 at 6:30am IST) and will feature artists including Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and Deadmau5. Epic Games in a separate blog post also stated that players can return for the rebroadcast on May 9 at 2pm ET (11:30pm IST). To recall, Fortnite recently added the Party Royale mode which is a gun-free, social space within the game that allows players to log in and hang out with other players and watch concerts.

Meanwhile, Epic Games recently cancelled the second edition of Fortnite World Cup owning to the coronavirus pandemic. The company said that all physical Fortnite events will be held online for the rest of the year. It also added that all the rest of the Fortnite events including the Champion Series (FNCS) and Cash Cups will take place virtually.

Last month, Epic Games extended Chapter 2 - Season 2 of Fortnite by almost a month. The Chapter 2 - Season 2 of the game was initially slated to come out on May 1 but it was pushed back to June 4 due to unknown reasons. Moreover, it was announced that the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 will get additional content in the form of new challenges till the new chapter is out.

