Fortnite is back with its annual in-game Halloween event. It's called Fortnitemares, and this event will begin today and go on till November 3. Epic Games has introduced elements on to the island and is also hosting a virtual concert where reggaeton star J Balvin will be performing. The game will have new Halloween-inspired weapons like a Pumpkin Rocket Launcher, Fiend Hunter Crossbow, Witch Broom, or just a new invention by the main character called Shadow Midas. The event will be called Fortnitemares 2020: Midas' Revenge.

Epic Games has released a blog post confirming this annual event and said that it begins today. The game makers pitch that the event will mark the arrival of Shadow Midas who, along with his Henchmen, has taken over The Authority and they now plan to turn players into Shadows. Once you get eliminated, you turn into a Shadow and return to the island to turn other living players as Shadows as well. These Shadows will have additional powers like possessing the bodies of vehicles… or whatever that means.

Apart from the battle royale mode, the Fortnitemares event will come with new challenges, special rewards like Midas' Shadow Wrap, the Smash O'-Lantern Pickaxe, Bobo Back Bling, and more. It has also made available a new Party Trooper outfit in the Item Shop. The big highlight is that reggaeton superstar J Balvin will be headlining the in-game event. During his performance at the Afterlife Party, the singer will also debut his brand new song ft. Sech. Epic Games says that the party begins at the Main Stage in Party Royale on October 31 at 9pm ET (6.30am IST on November 1).

Additionally, Fortnite Creative will feature four Fortnitemares-inspired featured islands where users can discover digits of mysterious code. A total of 20 digits are buried inside these haunted islands, and finding them will earn the player the Wrath's Wrath Wrap.

