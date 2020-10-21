Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite’s Annual Halloween Event Begins, J Balvin In Game Concert on October 31

Fortnite’s Annual Halloween Event Begins, J Balvin In-Game Concert on October 31

Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge has begun today and go on till November 3.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 October 2020 17:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite’s Annual Halloween Event Begins, J Balvin In-Game Concert on October 31

Fortnitemares is hosting a virtual concert where J Balvin will be performing

Highlights
  • Fortnitemares comes with special rewards like Midas’ Shadow Wrap
  • The game has new weapons like a Pumpkin Rocket Launcher
  • J Balvin will also debut his brand new song ft. Sech

Fortnite is back with its annual in-game Halloween event. It's called Fortnitemares, and this event will begin today and go on till November 3. Epic Games has introduced elements on to the island and is also hosting a virtual concert where reggaeton star J Balvin will be performing. The game will have new Halloween-inspired weapons like a Pumpkin Rocket Launcher, Fiend Hunter Crossbow, Witch Broom, or just a new invention by the main character called Shadow Midas. The event will be called Fortnitemares 2020: Midas' Revenge.

Epic Games has released a blog post confirming this annual event and said that it begins today. The game makers pitch that the event will mark the arrival of Shadow Midas who, along with his Henchmen, has taken over The Authority and they now plan to turn players into Shadows. Once you get eliminated, you turn into a Shadow and return to the island to turn other living players as Shadows as well. These Shadows will have additional powers like possessing the bodies of vehicles… or whatever that means.

Apart from the battle royale mode, the Fortnitemares event will come with new challenges, special rewards like Midas' Shadow Wrap, the Smash O'-Lantern Pickaxe, Bobo Back Bling, and more. It has also made available a new Party Trooper outfit in the Item Shop. The big highlight is that reggaeton superstar J Balvin will be headlining the in-game event. During his performance at the Afterlife Party, the singer will also debut his brand new song ft. Sech. Epic Games says that the party begins at the Main Stage in Party Royale on October 31 at 9pm ET (6.30am IST on November 1).

Additionally, Fortnite Creative will feature four Fortnitemares-inspired featured islands where users can discover digits of mysterious code. A total of 20 digits are buried inside these haunted islands, and finding them will earn the player the Wrath's Wrath Wrap.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Epic Games, Fortnite, Fortnitemares, Shadow Modas, Fortnite Halloween
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Lenovo Yoga 13s Series, Lenovo Yoga 14s, Lenovo Yoga 14c Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Processors Launched
Snapchat Announces First-of-Its Kind Content Tie-Up with NDTV

Related Stories

Fortnite’s Annual Halloween Event Begins, J Balvin In-Game Concert on October 31
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix to Offer Free Service for a Weekend, Starting in India
  2. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  3. Oppo A33 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  6. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  7. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  8. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers Launched
  9. Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Launched in India, Pre-Orders Begin
  10. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Moderators Pressured to Return to Hyderabad Office Despite COVID-19 Concerns: Report
  2. Vivo Y70, Vivo Y11s Launched as Toned-Down Versions of Earlier Models: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon, Flipkart, Other E-commerce Firms Rake in Over Rs. 35,400 Crores During Online Festive Sales: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Battery Size Leaked via 3C Listing, Display Details Tipped as Well
  5. DJI Pocket 2 With Upgraded Camera and Four Microphones Launched
  6. Snapchat Announces First-of-Its Kind Content Tie-Up with NDTV
  7. Lenovo Yoga 13s Series, Lenovo Yoga 14s, Lenovo Yoga 14c Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Processors Launched
  8. Fortnite’s Annual Halloween Event Begins, J Balvin In-Game Concert on October 31
  9. Huawei Y7a With Quad Rear Cameras, Kirin 710A SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. iPhone 12 Pro Max Battery Capacity Listed on TENAA Listing, Is Less Than iPhone 11 Pro Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com