Fluxr Mobile Game Streaming App Launched With Support for PUBG Mobile Tournaments

 
, 10 July 2018
Highlights

  • Fluxr is a new streaming app
  • It's geared towards mobile gaming
  • However, console and PC streaming is also supported

Live.me Inc, the mobile app developer behind broadcasting app LiveMe has revealed Fluxr. It's a mobile gaming and e-sports live streaming platform built with mobile gaming in mind and support for on-and-offline gaming events. Fluxr is partnering with Tencent to promote PUBG Mobile through tournaments and in-app activations. According to Live.me, gaming content on LiveMe is in excess of 2,000 hours and LiveMe's dedicated gaming channel features popular gaming personalities like SSSniperWolf and Eclihpse. This made the decision to launch a standalone experience in Fluxr a no-brainer.

"Gaming has become one of the top drivers of growth for LiveMe, so we saw an exciting opportunity to spin off the gaming channel into its own platform to give gamers and viewers a richer experience," said Yuki He, CEO of Live.me Inc and Senior Vice President at Cheetah Mobile. "With the boom of mobile games and professional e-sports, we’re leveraging our experience and resources in the live streaming space to deliver interactive user experiences and innovative new features through Fluxr."

While Fluxr's primary focus is mobile gaming including the likes of PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Clash Royale, and Fortnite, PC and console games are also supported including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and GTA V. The app is optimised for a mobile-first viewing and streaming experience, allowing gamers to go live with the click of a button. Streamers can earn money through the app’s virtual gifting mechanism, allowing fans to reward their favorite gamers with virtual gifts that carry actual cash value.

Furthermore, Fluxr plans to form its own e-sports league and host online and offline tournaments in the US and Southeast Asia. The strategic partnership between Fluxr and Tencent will provide a platform to connect gamers, fans, and game developers worldwide, starting with a series of gaming events and activations for PUBG Mobile.

Comments

Further reading: Fluxr, LiveMe
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
How Apple's App Store Changed Our World
Samsung Galaxy J8
Comment
 
 

