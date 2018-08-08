NDTV Gadgets360.com

'Fix PUBG' Programme Announced for PUBG's PC and Xbox One Versions

, 08 August 2018
'Fix PUBG' Programme Announced for PUBG's PC and Xbox One Versions

Highlights

  • This programme is slated to last three months
  • It promises to fix some of the game's biggest issues
  • This comes at a time when PUBG is the biggest PC battle royale game

PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) is superlative on Android and iOS. However the version of the game on PC and Xbox One leaves a lot to be desired, particularly the former. With bugs, glitches, and inconsistent frame-rate even on high-end PC configurations, PUBG PC is a mess. Finally, PUBG developer PUBG Corp has admitted that this is the case and has outlined plans to fix this with the aptly titled Fix PUBG programme. It's a months-long process that will see an assortment of updates and fixes to the popular battle royale shooter.

"'Fix the game'. This is a phrase that we’ve been hearing a lot lately. Bugs, performance problems,
and quality-of-life issues have been limiting PUBG's true potential, and you want it fixed.
So we think it's time to do something about it. 'Fix PUBG' is a months-long campaign to deliver the changes and improvements that you've been asking for. We've created a roadmap with specific details about our plans, and we intend to update it as we go, checking things off as we deliver on our promises," reads a page on the company's website.

Improvements include robust anti-cheat measures, better memory optimisation, reduced network delays, and many others, which you can check out on the Fix PUBG page. It appears that PUBG Corp is making an effort to address these issues what with Fortnite as well as other games with battle royale modes such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Battlefield V attempt to steal the spotlight from what is currently the most popular battle royale shooter on PC.

 

"Throughout the next three months, we’re dedicating the vast majority of our resources to addressing your issues with the game and implementing your suggested improvements. Of course, our dedication to improving PUBG will continue, even after the Fix PUBG campaign is over. We hope you’ll continue sticking with us," the company claims.

According to a report from SuperData, Fortnite continues to dominate the console charts. This is in sharp contrast to its fortunes on PC that has seen PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) take the lead thanks to the game being on sale for the first time ever resulting in 4.7 million new units sold. However the number one earner on the PC charts continues to be Riot Games' League of Legends.

"PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds gets huge bump from Steam sale. PUBG sold 4.7 million units on PC in June, up significantly from May and only second to its peak month in October 2017. Growth was underpinned by a reduced price point of $19.99 on Steam," the post from SuperData reads.

Comments

