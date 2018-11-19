‘Fix PUBG’ Campaign Over, but Some Aren’t Pleased

The PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds development team declared the ‘Fix PUBG' campaign as complete in a post on Friday, noting the several improvements it has made in terms of client and server performance, matchmaking, anti-cheat systems, bug fixes, and quality-of-life. And keeping in mind what it has seen over the past few months, the team will prioritise build stability and quality over gameplay and new content heading into 2019.

“Throughout our game's journey, our main goal was to provide you new content quickly, while supplementing Battle Royale gameplay,” executive producer Taeseok Jang said. “We acknowledge that in this process, we have overlooked issues that matter to you and we have reflected a lot on our mistakes. Something like this requires not only considerable effort, but extra care to ensure that bugs remain fixed and do not impact anything else.”

“Therefore, when designing the 2019 PUBG roadmap, we've changed our direction from this last year. Build stability and quality are now our most important value, and upon that base we will build new Battle Royale gameplay and new content. At first, this is likely to slow down our build cadence, but as these processes become more proficient, we hope to provide new content as fast as before, while maintaining our new stability and quality-first goal. While we cannot say how long this will take, we promise you that we will give our best efforts to reach this stage as quickly as possible.”

“We know there are many things to improve upon, but we do have a sense that we more accurately feel what you, the players want and need. While this is the end of the FIX PUBG campaign, we will go forward in our development, improve our processes, and redouble our efforts with the lessons learned.”

This hasn't gone down well with some parts of the PUBG community. In a thread on the game's subreddit, users pointed out a long list of bugs that hadn't been fixed and wondered if they ever would be.

