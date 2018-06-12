Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Nintendo Switch Announced at E3 2018

The Nintendo Switch is getting a mainline Fire Emblem game in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. A year and a half after the company stated the Nintendo Switch would get a full-fledged Fire Emblem game, it has finally been revealed at E3 2018. Unlike Fire Emblem: Warriors, it sports an isometric map and strategic gameplay Fire Emblem games are generally known for. It marks the first time we're seeing a main Fire Emblem game on a Nintendo home console since Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn for the Nintendo Wii back in 2007.

The Fire Emblem: Three Houses E3 2018 trailer showed off an anime-styled aesthetic along with visuals that are perhaps the best we've seen from the series thus far. What's different this time around is that the trailer had commanders leading entire squads into battle compared to the usual one on one combat the series is usually known for. No release date for Fire Emblem: Three Houses has been announced outside of a Spring 2019 release window.

It will be interesting to see if Fire Emblem: Three Houses borrows from Fire Emblem: Heroes for mobile devices in any fashion. After all, that game has ended up being the most popular title in the franchises and is one of the few mobile games whose monetisation is on par with what Nintendo expects. With the Nintendo Switch getting mobile fare like Arena of Valor in the near future as well as Pokemon Quest that's out now, it won't be a surprise to see it borrow from its portable successes thanks to the Nintendo Switch's hybrid capabilities.

