Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Nintendo Switch Announced at E3 2018

 
, 12 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Nintendo Switch Announced at E3 2018

Highlights

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses is slated for a Spring 2019 release
  • It is the first mainline Fire Emblem game for a Nintendo home console
  • The last one was for the Nintendo Wii in 2007

The Nintendo Switch is getting a mainline Fire Emblem game in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. A year and a half after the company stated the Nintendo Switch would get a full-fledged Fire Emblem game, it has finally been revealed at E3 2018. Unlike Fire Emblem: Warriors, it sports an isometric map and strategic gameplay Fire Emblem games are generally known for. It marks the first time we're seeing a main Fire Emblem game on a Nintendo home console since Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn for the Nintendo Wii back in 2007.

The Fire Emblem: Three Houses E3 2018 trailer showed off an anime-styled aesthetic along with visuals that are perhaps the best we've seen from the series thus far. What's different this time around is that the trailer had commanders leading entire squads into battle compared to the usual one on one combat the series is usually known for. No release date for Fire Emblem: Three Houses has been announced outside of a Spring 2019 release window.

 

It will be interesting to see if Fire Emblem: Three Houses borrows from Fire Emblem: Heroes for mobile devices in any fashion. After all, that game has ended up being the most popular title in the franchises and is one of the few mobile games whose monetisation is on par with what Nintendo expects. With the Nintendo Switch getting mobile fare like Arena of Valor in the near future as well as Pokemon Quest that's out now, it won't be a surprise to see it borrow from its portable successes thanks to the Nintendo Switch's hybrid capabilities.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch, Fire Emblem, Fire Emblem Three Houses, E3, E3 2018, Nintendo E3 2018
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Super Smash Bros Ultimate Includes Every Smash Fighter Ever
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gets New DLC, Torna - The Golden Country, at E3 2018
Turbo Chargers
Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Nintendo Switch Announced at E3 2018
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Jio Double Dhamaka Offer Giving 1.5GB Free Daily Data to Prepaid Users
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6 With Face Unlock, Dual Cameras Launched
  3. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  4. Samsung Flipkart Sale Has Offers on Smartphones, Headphones, Speakers
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  6. Chinese Phone Giant Xiaomi Could Be Twice as Expensive as Apple
  7. Kingdom Hearts 3 Limited Edition PS4 Pro Announced
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 6A With 18:9 Display, Face Unlock Launched
  9. Oppo Find X Teased to Sport Dual Edge Display, VOOC Fast Charge
  10. Oppo Find X Teaser Tips 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 256GB Storage
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.