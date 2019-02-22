Technology News

Fire Emblem Heroes Now Available in India on Android and iOS

, 22 February 2019
Fire Emblem Heroes download is now possible via the India App Store and Google Play

  • This was Nintendo's second mobile game
  • It released internationally in 2017
  • The initial download size of the game on Android is 59MB

Fire Emblem Heroes is Nintendo's second smartphone game, releasing on Android and iOS back in 2017. At the time the game was not released in India, forcing users to side load the game on Android or use non-Indian App Store account on iOS. Now, this has changed. Fire Emblem Heroes is now available in India via Google Play and the App Store. The Fire Emblem Heroes download size on Android is 59MB via Google Play with additional files weighing in at around 1.4GB or 337MB depending on the quality of visuals and voices in-game.

Much like mainline entries in the franchise, it's a strategy role-playing game that lets you summon heroes, attack opponents, and hopefully indulge you in a tale steeped with intriguing characters. In order to play Fire Emblem Heroes on your iPhone or iPad, you'll need a device with iOS 8 or above. As for Android, your smartphone or tablet should sport Android 4.2 or later and have 2GB RAM.

According to data analytics firm Sensor Tower, Fire Emblem Heroes has been an "overwhelming bread winner" for Nintendo. Bringing in more than seven times the revenue of its first smartphone game, Super Mario Run, earning $500 million since launch versus Super Mario Run's estimated $68 million.

"To date, Fire Emblem Heroes has grossed more than twice the combined earnings of Nintendo's other mobile titles, which include its September 2018 release Dragalia Lost," claims the report. "That title has become Nintendo's second most lucrative on mobile in just five months, bringing in an estimated $74 million in player spending so far from just five countries."

In our review of Fire Emblem Heroes we stated that it was a good place to start for newcomers with solid production values and polished controls. Though Fire Emblem games on Nintendo consoles are a lot better overall and you'd eventually want to move on to those.

Further reading: Fire Emblem Heroes, Android, iOS, Nintendo
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
