NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon, Out Now for PS4 and Xbox One

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon, Out Now for PS4 and Xbox One

, 07 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon, Out Now for PS4 and Xbox One

Highlights

  • The game has a 40 percent off launch discount
  • The Nintendo Switch release date is yet to be revealed
  • This could open the doors to Final Fantasy XV on the Nintendo Switch

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition is a demake of Final Fantasy XV for Android and iOS that released in February of this year. Now it's making its way to all consoles. Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition is now available on PS4 and Xbox One. It follows the same plot as the 2016 role-playing game. The open world of the original has been removed as have many of its side-quests. Final Fantasy XV's fluid combat system makes way for a simplified, overhead perspective while its art direction has been tweaked to allow for character designed that are super-deformed or 'chibi' as it's known.

The Nintendo Switch version isn't available yet, it was perhaps planned for a Nintendo Direct announcement that was postponed due to earthquakes that hit Japan this week, though Square Enix has revealed it right now. On PS4 the Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition price is Rs. 1,498 ($18 in the US).

On Xbox One, the Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition price is Rs. 1,500 ($18 in the US). These prices are after a 40 percent launch sale discount. Else it usually costs Rs. 2,497 on PS4 and Rs. 2,500 on Xbox One ($30 in the US). Safe to say, the Nintendo Switch version would have a similar price tag.

Considering Final Fantasy XV's reception has been mixed at best, what with a frequent number of updates to its story, it will be interesting to see if Square Enix decides to bring it to Nintendo Switch considering it hit PC earlier this year.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Final Fantasy XV, Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
YouTube TV Subscribers Can Now Pause Memberships
Let Users in India Decide on Data Localisation, Experts Say
AI Camera Phones
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon, Out Now for PS4 and Xbox One
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 Live Image Leak Tips 5 Rear Cameras, Xenon Flash
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions
  3. Vivo X23 With 6.41-Inch Display, Snapdragon 670 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched
  4. Lenovo ThinkPad E480 With 8th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  5. Nokia X7 Launch Expected Soon, as HMD Global Teases a New Smartphone
  6. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Start Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update
  7. Samsung Galaxy P1 With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped
  8. Uber Says Its Air Taxi Can Cut Travel Time in Mumbai by 90 Percent
  9. Vivo V11 Pro vs Oppo F9 Pro vs Poco F1 vs Nokia 7 Plus
  10. Jio Marking Its Second Anniversary By Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.