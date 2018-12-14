Final Fantasy XV PC Now Supports Nvidia DLSS Tech

Final Fantasy XV PC finally gets support for Nvidia's deep learning supersampling or DLSS as it's known. An update for the game on Steam saw the addition of DLSS according to patch notes released by Final Fantasy XV publisher Square Enix. In addition to this, Nvidia has stated that the feature has also been implemented in its latest GeForce Game Ready driver allowing 60 frames per second at 4K with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti at maximum settings. While DLSS is capable of being twice as efficient compared to other anti-aliasing methods, allowing for sharper image quality without a massive drop in performance, you'll be shelling out a pretty penny to play Final Fantasy XV with this level of fidelity. More so when you consider that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti price is Rs. 105,000 in India ($1,200 in the US).

Also keep in mind that Final Fantasy XV PC DLSS is still in beta. Yes, one of the major promises of the RTX launch (aside from ray-tracing) isn't complete just yet with the company requesting "feedback on the first DLSS beta so we can continue to train and refine the performance and image quality of the deep learning network via future Nvidia software updates."

"To enable DLSS, download the Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition update once available on Steam, open the in-game options menu, set your resolution to 3840x2160 (4K) and enable DLSS under Graphics -> Anti-aliasing setting," a post from Nvidia reads.

It's interesting to see DLSS added in. Previously it was revealed that DLSS and RTX planned for Final Fantasy XV PC would not see the light of day following the departure of Final Fantasy XV producer Hajime Tabata leaving the company.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.