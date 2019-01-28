Final Fantasy X and X-2 HD Remaster for the Nintendo Switch has a release date of April 16. This PS2 classic is being ported by Singapore-based Virtuos and in a recent interview, the studio stated that Final Fantasy X and X-2 HD Remaster will fit on a 32GB Nintendo Switch cartridge. This would make it the second Switch title to be available on a 32GB card outside of the Japan-only Dragon Quest Heroes 1+2. Final Fantasy X and X-2 HD Remaster isn't the only game in the series that the studio is working on, it's porting Final Fantasy XII to the console too.

"For Nintendo Switch, the main challenge was the package size, as the previous raw data size could reach up to 50GB," said Executive Producer Lukas Codr and Senior Producer Fang Xiaoshu in an interview with Nintendo Life (via Nintendo Everything). "This much data simply cannot fit on a single Switch game card, so we had to analyse and modify the data cooking pipeline and managed to fit the game on a 32GB card without any impact on visual quality or loading performance."

In addition to this Virtuos let on that it was technically challenging to make Final Fantasy work on the Switch as it had to be converted to 64GB from its original file size. This is at odds with its prior comment, which could imply that Final Fantasy X could be on the 32GB cartridge with Final Fantasy X-2 being a download code, similar to Nintendo releasing Bayonetta 1 and 2 on the console with a download code for the first game. Interestingly, some features of the game have been improved for the Nintendo Switch release.

"However, some obvious legacy issues have been fixed during porting, including some UI logic and translation glitches," the duo said. "We've taken the 'quick recovery' feature from PS Vita to Switch in order to take advantage of its touch screen. Finally, we've also integrated the “key mapping” system into both Xbox One and Switch versions in order to give more control flexibility to players around the globe. This is the first time we brought it to consoles (PS4/PSV don't have it, only PC has such functionality). We believe these features and fixes can actually give a better experience to players than the previous remaster versions."

