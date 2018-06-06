Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake for Xbox One Listed for Pre-Order, May Not Be Exclusive to PS4

Final Fantasy VII Remake for Xbox One Listed for Pre-Order, May Not Be Exclusive to PS4

 
, 06 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Final Fantasy VII Remake for Xbox One Listed for Pre-Order, May Not Be Exclusive to PS4

Highlights

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake was announced at E3 2015
  • The game has no release date yet
  • It may come to the Xbox One as well

Hotly anticipated role-playing game Final Fantasy VII Remake was revealed at E3 2015 at Sony’s PlayStation conference and it was thought to be exclusive to the PS4 or at the very least, a timed exclusive for Sony’s console. However a listing on retailer GAME (via ResetEra) suggests that this isn’t the case any more. Final Fantasy VII Remake for Xbox One has been put up for pre-order. This lends credence to Walmart Canada having the game up for pre-order on Xbox One as well. Perhaps it would get some stage time at Microsoft’s E3 2018 event? Xbox boss Phil Spencer did hint at a greater presence of Japanese RPGs on the console earlier in the year and Final Fantasy VII Remake would be an interesting addition. More so when you consider that the original release of Final Fantasy VII never made it to a Microsoft console. Perhaps we’d see that change as well?

That said, hopefully Square Enix clears up confusion regarding the game’s development. The game was earlier in development at CyberConnect2 — a Japanese studio responsible for a handful of titles based on the Naruto anime series. It was moved back to Square Enix as an internal project in 2017. The reason for this it seems, is that CyberConnect2’s work was allegedly “unusable”.

According to Dan Tsukasa, a game developer and 3D artist working in Japan, don’t expect Final Fantasy VII Remake anytime soon.

“They [CyberConnect2] don't have four years of work, they have two. The announcement that Square was taking the game away from CyberConnect2, they didn't take it away and continue it, they started it again because CyberConnect2's work was just so useless and not far enough along, but still far enough along that remaking it was faster than refactoring it... (it wasn't in a good state at all),” he said in a post on a Reddit thread discussing Final Fantasy VII’s art direction.

“I’ll explain it this way. When has a company taking work away from another company ever been a positive sign of things? I know CyberConnect2's work was unusable, I've worked with them before, I know their level. And i know they outsourced to hell and back in order to get things to the point we saw them publicly, and it still wasn't enough to save them,” he continued in another post.

When pressed for his sources and if he knew anyone working on Final Fantasy VII Remake, he had this to say:

“Yup, its the game industry in Tokyo, squares so large its rare to meet someone who doesn't know anyone there. I'm unsure how to prove it though, I can't get into any issues by saying what I've heard, or whats common knowledge in the industry here (the common knowledge being that the project was taken from CC2 because it was so behind schedule), but if I were to name anyone working there, they'd get into trouble for sharing information, the same way I'd get into trouble if I shared information about where I work. So with that said, I can only prove I work in the game industry in Japan, can't prove who I do and don't know.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VII Remake, FFVII, FFVII Remake, Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Xbox One, E3 2018
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Meet the Developer of Calzy, the First Indian App to Win an Apple Design Award
Moto G6
Final Fantasy VII Remake for Xbox One Listed for Pre-Order, May Not Be Exclusive to PS4
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo Z5 With Snapdragon 636, Vertical Dual Camera Setup Launched
  2. Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  3. Jio 4G Download Speeds Continue to Dip in April 2018, TRAI Data Shows
  4. BSNL Monthly Broadband 20Mbps Plans Launched at Rs. 99
  5. Redmi 6 Series Launch Date Is June 12, Xiaomi Confirms on Weibo
  6. Amazon India Celebrates Fifth Anniversary by Offering Cashback
  7. Airtel Upgrades Rs. 399 Recharge to Offer 2.4GB Data a Day
  8. Moto G6 Review
  9. Moto Z3 Play Launch Expected Today
  10. HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ With 18:9 Displays Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.