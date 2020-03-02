Final Fantasy VII Remake demo has been released by Square Enix, and it is now playable on the Sony PlayStation 4. It can be downloaded for free from the PlayStation Network Store. It is a single-player demo that will take up 7.59GB on your console's hard drive. Since it is a demo, the progress that you make cannot be transferred to the full version of the game, as the store page states. The full version of the game is expected to release on April 10.

The announcement was made by the Final Fantasy VII Remake page on Twitter along with a trailer for the game. You can visit the store and try the demo right now.

The demo will let you play the first chapter in Final Fantasy VII Remake. As the name suggest, it is a remake of the original game with the same name that came out in 1997 for the PlayStation. It is a role-playing game (RPG) with brings together real-time action and traditional command-based combat. The store page also states that if you download the demo, you will get an exclusive theme from April 10.

According to previous reports, Final Fantasy VII Remake will not contain the entire game. The first episode or first installment of the game will be based in the Midgar section, which is the first level from the original. The remake was first announced during E3 2015. It was again showed off last year at E3 2019 during Square Enix's presentation.

Early in January, it was reported that the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo was hacked and downloaded from the Sony's servers where it was posted for quite some time. Though, it was only playable on hacked PS4 consoles or PS4s running firmware 5.05.

The full game is currently available for pre-orders on the PSN store. It is priced at Rs. 3,999 and includes Chocobo Chick Summoning Materia as well as an exclusive dynamic theme.