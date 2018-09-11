NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Version Announced for PS4, Nintendo Switch

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Version Announced for PS4, Nintendo Switch

11 September 2018
Highlights

  • Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles remaster coming 2019
  • Available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch
  • First time for Crystal Chronicles on a non-Nintendo console

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles will get a remastered version for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in 2019, Square Enix has announced. The Final Fantasy spin-off game was originally released for the GameCube in 2003 and its re-release will be the first time a Crystal Chronicles title – which had been exclusive to Nintendo – will be available on a non-Nintendo console.

Square Enix made the announcement at the PlayStation LineUp Tour, a pre-Tokyo Game Show event, on Monday with a new trailer. The 30-second clip states the footage you see of the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is not representative of the final game. While the trailer has Japanese audio and English subtitles, it adds that at launch, the game will have English, French, German, Italian and Spanish text in addition to English audio.

 

In Crystal Chronicles, the player takes control of a group of adventurers who travel around gathering fuel for crystals that protect the world’s settlements from a poisonous vapour. The game was designed with multiplayer in mind and needed four Game Boy Advance units linked to a GameCube, for the full four-player experience. There are no details on how multiplayer will be implemented in the remastered version.

After the series’ kick-off on GameCube in 2003, five further instalments were released between 2007 and 2009 for Nintendo DS and the Wii.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Version is out sometime in 2019 for PS4 and Switch.

Comments

Further reading: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Version
Billion Capture Plus
