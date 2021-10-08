Technology News
FIFA 23 Could Be Called EA Sports FC, as EA Considers Dropping FIFA Branding

FIFA 22 might be the last FIFA, as EA Sports explores renaming its football game.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 October 2021 12:10 IST
Photo Credit: EA

Liverpool in FIFA 22

Highlights
  • EA Sports has used FIFA moniker since 1993
  • FIFA has been a toxic name for several years now
  • Rebrand won’t affect FIFA 23’s all other licenses

FIFA 22 might be the last FIFA game. EA Sports is considering dropping the FIFA branding that comes from its licensing agreement with the global footballing body, Fédération Internationale de Football Association — or FIFA. While Electronic Arts didn't say what it could be called going forward, trademark applications submitted in the UK and EU on October 1 — the day of FIFA 22's release — and October 4, respectively, suggest the name “EA Sports FC”. That is a name that EA Sports has frequently used inside its FIFA games.

“As we look ahead, we're also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games,” EA Sports group general manager Cam Weber said in a blog post on EA's website on Thursday. “This means we're reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world.”

The seemingly-bombshell announcement was dropped deep into a post celebrating the launch success of FIFA 22, which has already amassed 9.1 million players since its release. EA Sports also noted that the FIFA rebranding wouldn't affect any of its other licenses, as those 300-plus deals are separate. That means FIFA 23 or EA Sports FC 23 or whatever it's called will continue to have more than 17,000 athletes from over 700 teams, and 100 stadiums hosting over 30 leagues.

EA's football games have carried that name ever since FIFA International Soccer in 1993. But FIFA has slowly become a toxic brand over several years, with many of the body's high-ranking officials indicted on wire fraud, racketeering, and money laundering over corruption investigations into FIFA's 2018 Russia and 2022 Qatar World Cup bids. If EA Sports is acting on that, I would say this is coming too late. Sony ditched its FIFA World Cup sponsorship — the PlayStation branding was used in all stadiums — in late 2014.

With that said, EA Sports FC 23 just doesn't roll off the tongue like FIFA 23 does. Its erstwhile rival Konami has already implemented a poor naming switch, going from Pro Evolution Soccer/ Winning Eleven to eFootball. Now, it seems like it's EA Sports' turn.

Here are the filings with the UK's Intellectual Property Office and the EU's Intellectual Property Office, if you want to have a look.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
