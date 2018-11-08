FIFA Mobile, one of the popular mobile games by EA Sports, has been updated on Android and iOS with a new season. The new update brings a list of much-awaited tweaks, including a "Head to Head" multiplayer mode as well as a new Team Chemistry system that boosts your starting lineup when you select players from the same real-world club, league, or nationality. Also, there is an upgraded gameplay engine that is touted to deliver a more realistic and responsive experience. EA has also made player likenesses look better than ever with a fresh set of star heads, authentic boots, and signature goal celebrations.

The new season of FIFA Mobile has an all-new gameplay engine that brings a "dramatically overhauled" animation system and artificial intelligence (AI) controlled players who play much more intelligently and realistically on both sides over the previous version. There are also better-looking players with authentic faces of many of the global football stars. EA has also uplifted the animation fidelity. This is claimed to help deliver an experience "with more passion and fluidity than any other football game available on mobile devices".

Further, there are improvements on the part of celebrations as well. The company says that between dabs, backflips, and other moves, goal celebrations throughout the gameplay are authentic. Detailing is also there when it comes to visuals, such as the dresses and boots of the players. Moreover, off the pitch scenes, menus, and player items have been redesigned from the scratch to make FIFA Mobile an interesting game for the existing FIFA fans.

FIFA Mobile has also received a new Team Chemistry system that is designed to boost your starting lineup when you include players from the same real-world team, league, or country. You can experience the new addition and be able to build a team of strong contenders once you pick a few players from a popular real-world team.

If the new Team Chemistry system is not something that persuades you to install the latest FIFA Mobile on your Android or iOS device, EA has offered a real-time Head to Head multiplayer mode. This means you can play a tournament with competitors around the globe in a real time. You can also opt for the Amateur and Pro Divisions to play a match against an AI Trainer to improve your skills on the pitch.

EA has provided a list of minimum specs requirements for the Head to Head mode. There are models such as the iPhone 6 and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, Samsung Galaxy S6 and later, Galaxy Note 5 and later, Google Pixel and later, and OnePlus 3T and later among other devices in the list of recommended devices. Furthermore, the company points out that devices based on Snapdragon 2xx, Snapdragon 400 and 410, and Snapdragon 600 don't meet the minimum specs.