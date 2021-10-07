Technology News
loading

FIFA 22 Title Update #1 Fixes Goalkeepers, Improves Refereeing Logic

You can also tweak trigger resistance on the PS5’s DualSense controller.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 7 October 2021 12:18 IST
FIFA 22 Title Update #1 Fixes Goalkeepers, Improves Refereeing Logic

Photo Credit: EA

In FIFA 22, keepers struggle with some headers for no reason

Highlights
  • FIFA 22’s first big patch already live on PC and Stadia
  • Coming to PlayStation and Xbox “at a later date”
  • Goalkeepers will be better with headers, EA claims

FIFA 22 is getting its first major patch — labelled Title Update #1 — that comes with a bunch of gameplay changes, chiefly in the goalkeeping department. As you might have read in FIFA 22 reviews, including ours, goalkeepers are really powerful in EA Sports' new football sim. But they also seem to be broken in parts, with some hilarious and frustrating bugs resulting in keepers being dumbfounded around the simplest of shots. The new patch addresses their effectiveness, and seemingly fixes the latter too though we won't know for sure until we've had a run with it.

Title Update #1 is already live for those playing FIFA 22 on Stadia, and PC users on either Origin or Steam. It will be rolled out “at a later date” for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X versions, EA Sports said in the official FIFA forums.

FIFA 22 Review: More Arcade Than Ever

Goalkeeper effectiveness has been reduced when keepers dive for top corner shots taken from inside of the penalty box — especially for shots taken within 37 feet/ 11.27 meters of the goalkeeper. On the other hand, goalkeeper effectiveness has been “very slightly” increased for high finesse shots. EA Sports has added new goalkeeper animations to make it happen. Keepers will now react more authentically, the FIFA 22 devs claim. Lastly, EA has fixed an incorrect saving animation that keepers performed at times when saving headers.

On paper, that last bit sounds like it might address the problems we have faced personally. As you can see in the videos below, FIFA 22 goalkeepers tend to be completely clueless at times when it comes to the simplest of headers. It's both frustrating and hilarious honestly, though admittedly a lot more so of the former when it happens online.

Aside from that, FIFA 22 Title Update #1 also brings some defensive gameplay changes. The frequency of players making contact with a travelling ball when attempting a sliding block has been improved. Additionally, during counterattacks that emerge from a corner, defenders marking opponents near the halfway line will now do a better job of it.

The first big FIFA 22 patch will also improve refereeing. High-velocity tackles will now cause more fouls. As will when players purposefully collide with a goalkeeper holding the ball. Meanwhile, soft physical contact across the pitch will lead to fewer fouls. And lastly, reasonably-timed slide tackles will result in fewer penalty kicks.

For FIFA 22 PS5 gamers, FIFA 22 Title Update #1 also brings a new controller setting that allows you to tweak the amount of Adaptive Trigger Resistance you want. Hopefully, this will also alleviate concerns around the DualSense's trigger springs that have been prone to failure and breaking down.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FIFA 22, FIFA 22 Title Update, FIFA 22 bugs, FIFA 22 patch, Stadia, Origin, Steam, PC, PS4, PS5, DualSense, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, EA Sports, Electronic Arts
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Goes on Sale Under Amazon Great Indian Festival

Related Stories

FIFA 22 Title Update #1 Fixes Goalkeepers, Improves Refereeing Logic
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  2. Moto E40 Teased to Launch in India
  3. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Acer Launches Six New Laptops Based on Windows 11 in India
  5. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  6. Google Pixel 6 Price Leaks Once Again, Facial Recognition Feature Suggested
  7. NASA Says It Will Try to Blast Asteroid to Save Collision With Earth
  8. Shiba Inu Sees 49 percent Jump After Elon Musk Tweet
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Cricket 22 Announced, Releasing November 25, Priced at Rs. 3,999 in India
  2. Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch on October 13, Key Specifications Confirmed
  3. DuckDuckGo, Other Google Rivals Want EU Lawmakers to Act via New Tech Rules
  4. Google to Enable 2-Step Verifications for Additional 150 Million Accounts by End of 2021
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale: Best Deals, Offers on 32-Inch TVs Under Rs. 20,000
  6. FIFA 22 Title Update #1 Fixes Goalkeepers, Improves Refereeing Logic
  7. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Goes on Sale in India
  8. Bitcoin Powers Through to Storm Past $56,000, Dogecoin Surge Stops in Mixed Day for Altcoins
  9. Evolved Apes NFTs Disappear from Web, ‘Evil Ape’ Developer Vanishes with Nearly $3 Million in Ether
  10. Twitter Testing Prompts That Warns Users if a Conversation Could Get 'Heated or Intense'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com