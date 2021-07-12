Technology News
loading
  FIFA 22 to Bring HyperMotion Technology for Next Gen Consoles, Stadia; Releases on October 1

FIFA 22 to Bring HyperMotion Technology for Next-Gen Consoles, Stadia; Releases on October 1

FIFA 22 uses machine learning to write new animations in real-time to make things more realistic.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 July 2021 12:56 IST
FIFA 22 to Bring HyperMotion Technology for Next-Gen Consoles, Stadia; Releases on October 1

FIFA 22 used motion capture for 22 players during a match

Highlights
  • FIFA 22 will be available on Stadia as well with HyperMotion
  • The game is up for pre-order
  • FIFA 22 has over 4,000 new animations

FIFA 22 has been announced as the latest upcoming entry in the football franchise. It brings “Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology” to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Series S, and Stadia. While the new technology will be available on next-gen consoles, the game will also be released for PC via Origin and Steam, PlayStation 4, as well as Xbox One. It is up for pre-orders on all platforms via their respective stores. The game will be released on October 1.

EA (Electronic Arts) Vancouver and EA Romania have developed FIFA 22 for all platforms including previous and next-gen consoles, PC, and Stadia. It will be released on October 1 and is up for pre-orders already. There is a FIFA 22 Legacy Edition as well for the Nintendo Switch but details about it have not been shared yet. EA Sports FIFA shared the trailer for FIFA 22 on YouTube showing some of the gameplay and the introducing HyperMotion Technology.

HyperMotion Technology is only available on next-gen consoles and Stadia. PC players will also not get to experience this new technology if they purchase the game via Origin or Steam. HyperMotion uses machine learning to deliver better animations, improved AI, and more realism. EA says for the first-time motion capture with Xsens suits has been done for 22 professional footballers playing at high-intensity. The machine learning algorithm writes new animations in real time to make things more realistic. There are over 4,000 new animations in FIFA 22 as well as improved ball control, player humanisation, and more.

FIFA 22 will include a career mode, Volta football, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and Pro Clubs. EA will share more details about the career mode and Volta football mode soon. Some of the new gameplay features include improved goalkeeper AI, true ball physics, explosive sprint, and new attacking tactics.

While the game will be available for players from October 1 across platforms, those who pre-order the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition will get to play it from September 27, along with getting some bonuses and rewards. PS4 and PS5 owners can pre-order the Ultimate Edition for Rs. 6,499. It is priced the same for Xbox One, Series X, and Series S owners. PC players can get the Ultimate Edition from the Origin store or Steam for Rs. 4,299.

FIFA 22, FIFA, EA, Electronic Arts, HyperMotion Technology, Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Nokia C30 Specifications and Renders Leaked, Tipped to Come With a 6.8-Inch Full HD+ Display
FIFA 22 to Bring HyperMotion Technology for Next-Gen Consoles, Stadia; Releases on October 1
