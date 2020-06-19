Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • FIFA 21 Progress, Save Games Won’t Transfer From PS4, Xbox One to PS5, Xbox Series X

FIFA 21 Progress, Save Games Won’t Transfer From PS4, Xbox One to PS5, Xbox Series X

Except for Ultimate Team and Volta Football.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 19 June 2020 08:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
FIFA 21 Progress, Save Games Won’t Transfer From PS4, Xbox One to PS5, Xbox Series X

Photo Credit: EA Sports

Manchester City and Liverpool in FIFA 21

Highlights
  • FIFA 21 release date is October 9 worldwide
  • Applies to Career Mode, Online Seasons, Pro Clubs
  • Players who transfer do get a free copy of FIFA 21

FIFA 21 is not a regular release, as it bridges two console generations, what with the impending launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X in late 2020. As such, EA Sports has promised that players who buy FIFA 21 on PS4 and Xbox One will get a free copy on respective next-gen platform. But if you're planning to avail that offer, you might not want to start playing in October. EA Sports has revealed that FIFA 21 progress and save games — except for Ultimate Team and Volta Football — won't carry over from existing consoles to new ones. That is disappointing, and hopefully, EA will fix this in time.

In a FAQ post on the official FIFA 21 website, EA writes: “All progress you make or content you acquire within FIFA 21 Ultimate Team (including players, items, coins, FIFA Points, match record, and leaderboard placement), as well as all progression in Volta Football will transfer from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and back, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X and back. Progress within all other modes including Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, etc. will be specific to the console you are playing on and won't transfer between consoles.”

It's unclear why FIFA 21 progression on Online Seasons and Co-op Seasons won't carry over from current-gen consoles, though it might have something to do with the lack of support for cross-platform play. The inability to transfer FIFA 21 Career Mode save games from PS4 --> PS5 or Xbox One --> Xbox Series X is perplexing. And Pro Clubs' exclusion makes little sense, since EA is including Ultimate Team and Volta Football.

And that's not the only thing you need to know if you plan to switch consoles with FIFA 21. The free copy you get on PS5 or Xbox Series X — EA calls it “Dual Entitlement” — will be a digital download. If you buy FIFA 21 digitally, you don't need to do anything. However, if you buy FIFA 21 on disc for PS4 or Xbox One, you'll need to insert that disc on PS5 or Xbox Series X.

This won't work on discless consoles as the PS5 Digital Edition, EA notes. If you haven't decided which version of PS5 or Xbox Series X you're getting — Microsoft has yet to unveil a discless version, by the way — you should buy FIFA 21 digitally to not run into any problems. But if you must have FIFA 21 on disc, make sure your next-gen console has that capability as well.

FIFA 21 is out October 9 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FIFA 21, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS5 Digital Edition, PS4, Xbox One, EA Sports
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
FIFA 21 Release Date, Price, Reveal Trailer Unveiled at EA Play 2020

Related Stories

FIFA 21 Progress, Save Games Won’t Transfer From PS4, Xbox One to PS5, Xbox Series X
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax to Launch 3 New Smartphone Models in India
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  3. PUBG Mobile Chinese Version Gets Erangel 2.0 Map With New Features: Report
  4. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  5. Motorola One Fusion+ First Impressions
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Come With 60Hz Display, Tipster Claims
  7. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  8. TCL 2020 QLED 4K, 8K Android TV Ranges Launched in India
  9. Vivo Z1x, iPhone XS, Pixel 3a, and Others to Get Price Discounts on Flipkart
  10. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
#Latest Stories
  1. FIFA 21 Progress, Save Games Won’t Transfer From PS4, Xbox One to PS5, Xbox Series X
  2. Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers
  3. FIFA 21 Release Date, Price, Reveal Trailer Unveiled at EA Play 2020
  4. Star Wars: Squadrons Gameplay Trailer Released at EA Play 2020
  5. Apex Legends Cross-Play, on Nintendo Switch, Steam in Autumn 2020
  6. EA Play 2020: Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, and More
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 Now Available to Download
  8. Calls for Cooperation as Online Child Sex Abuse Soars in Europe
  9. Asus ROG Phone 3 Live Image Leaked, 64-Megapixel Triple Camera Tipped
  10. Amazon Flex Delivery Programme Expanded to Over 35 Cities in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com