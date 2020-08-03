Technology News
loading

FIFA 21 Gameplay Trailer Will Release Tuesday, EA Sports Announces

New gameplay features will be detailed alongside trailer.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 August 2020 18:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
FIFA 21 Gameplay Trailer Will Release Tuesday, EA Sports Announces

Photo Credit: EA Sports

Chelsea and Manchester City in FIFA 21

Highlights
  • FIFA 21 gameplay trailer release date is August 4 at 8:30pm IST
  • Set a reminder on YouTube below to catch it as soon as it’s live
  • FIFA 21 release date is October 9 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One

The gameplay trailer for FIFA 21 will be released Tuesday, publisher EA Sports has announced, (hopefully) giving us our first proper look at new gameplay features from the annual update to the world's biggest football simulation video game, following a fancy but entirely unnecessary “reveal” trailer a week ago. If you're keen on watching it as soon as it's available — the FIFA 21 gameplay trailer will go live August 4 at 8:30pm IST in India — hit play on the video below and then click “Set Reminder”. You must be logged into YouTube to see the reminder button.

Alongside the release of the FIFA 21 gameplay trailer, EA Sports will also share a more detailed write-up of FIFA 21 gameplay features, expanding on what it revealed at the game's announcement at EA Play Live back in June. That will include, but is not limited to, the following:

Competitor Mode: a new setting that empowers the AI with skill moves, better dribbling and tactics for a higher challenge on “Legendary” and “Ultimate” difficulty. It will try to replicate the play style of the best FIFA pro-players.

Agile Dribbling: with FIFA 21, EA Sports is promising more control and responsiveness in one-on-one match-ups, in addition to new skills moves such as ball roll fake and bridge dribble.

Creative Runs: new ways to devise off-the-ball strategies for teammates.

New Positioning Personality: AI will do a better job with positioning, be it defenders closing down passing lanes, midfielders looking for space between the lines, and forwards holding their runs to stay onside.

Smoother encounters: EA Sports is promising more natural resolution of attacking duels, midfield possession battles, and goalmouth scrambles in FIFA 21.

Miscellaneous: introduction of manual headers, more balanced blocking, more intelligent passing, and increased responsiveness.

FIFA 21 is out October 9 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Early access starts October 1 with EA / Origin Access, and October 6 with FIFA 21 “Champions” and “Ultimate” Editions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FIFA 21, EA Sports, Electronic Arts, EA
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Microsoft Nears Big Bet on TikTok After Risky LinkedIn Deal Shows Promise
Scientists Inspired by Star Wars Develop Artificial Skin Capable of Recreating Sense of Touch

Related Stories

FIFA 21 Gameplay Trailer Will Release Tuesday, EA Sports Announces
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Today's Launch
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Smartphone Deals Previewed
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Leaked User Manual Confirms Leaked Details
  4. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins on August 6: Top Deals Previewed
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  8. Philips Expands Its Audio Range in India With Four New Products
  9. OnePlus Could Launch Two More Nord-Like Budget Phones Soon: Report
  10. Money Heist Season 5 Will Be Its Final Season, Netflix Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S7 With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus HydrogenOS 11 to Launch on August 10, OxygenOS 11 Likely to Follow Suit
  3. Scientists Inspired by Star Wars Develop Artificial Skin Capable of Recreating Sense of Touch
  4. FIFA 21 Gameplay Trailer Will Release Tuesday, EA Sports Announces
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Smartphone Deals Previewed, Up to Rs. 25,000 Off on Samsung Flagships
  6. Xiaomi Rumoured to Launch Mi 10 Pro Plus, New Products on August 11 at 10th Anniversary Virtual Event
  7. Microsoft TikTok US Acquisition: Deal Talks Draw Criticism in China
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Tipped to Come With UWB Technology for Fast File Transfer
  9. Zoom to Shift to 'Partner-Only' Model, Suspend Direct Sales in China From August 23
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 Start Receiving August 2020 Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com