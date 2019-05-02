FIFA 20, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, and other upcoming EA games like the yet to be revealed Need for Speed title won't be exclusive to Amazon India Gadgets 360 has learned. EA partnered with Amazon India back in 2015 following financial issues with its previous distributor, the Mumbai-based Milestone Interactive. Sources in the supply chain speaking to Gadgets 360 have said that EA has not been too happy with its sales through the e-commerce giant and is looking for a new distributor in India. What this means is, you won't be dependent on Amazon India to buy the latest and greatest from EA.

This is a great move from EA when you consider how late FIFA 16, FIFA 17, and FIFA 18 shipped from Amazon, forcing a large number of Indian gamers to buy the game via the grey market or digitally. While FIFA 19 shipped on time, it appeared to be a case of too little too late. The sales impact on late shipping was most felt with FIFA 18 wherein Amazon only managed to move 9,500 units on day one. Usually FIFA games tend to sell around 40,000 on day one alone.

With FIFA 19, thanks to Amazon receiving shipments early, 21,500 units sold on the first day, but this wasn't enough for EA to continue its exclusivity with Amazon India. For what it's worth, Amazon India did try selling EA games offline via Delhi-based sub-distributor Zupitex, but the move was met with staunch pushback from retail. Reason being, the pricing offered to offline stores was close to what end-users would pay Amazon India, which made it a no go.

Past Amazon India exclusives in gaming have gone poorly like the Xbox One. By going online-only, it pretty much killed the console's chances in India. However since EA's games are ridiculously popular in the country, it's unlikely that the publisher would face the same fate.

That said, it is unknown who EA would partner with in India at the moment. Though we strongly suspect it would result in an offline presence that's as valuable as being online in the country.

At the time of publishing Gadgets 360 has yet to receive comment from either EA or Amazon India and will update this story if we hear from either company.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.