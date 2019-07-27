Technology News
FIFA 20 Pre-Orders Live in India for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One

The FIFA 20 Standard Edition, FIFA 20 Champions Edition, FIFA 20 Legacy Edition are up for pre-orders on GamesTheShop.

By | Updated: 27 July 2019 17:56 IST


FIFA 20 releases worldwide on September 27

Highlights
  • FIFA 20 is available for pre-orders in India via GamesTheShop
  • The Champions Edition is available only for PS4 and Xbox One for now
  • The Standard Edition is also available for PC

FIFA 20 retail pre-orders are now live in India via GamesTheShop, after going up for pre-orders globally last month. The latest instalment in the longstanding FIFA franchise by EA Sports, FIFA 2020 brings Football Intelligence that's claimed to be a "complete gameplay rethink." Also new is the Authentic Game Flow system, Decisive Moments, and a new Ball Physics System. Volta Football, a revamp of the street football concept, also makes its way to the game. The FIFA 20 release date is set for September 27, which is when shipping will start in India.

The FIFA 20 Standard Edition, FIFA 20 Champions Edition, FIFA 20 Legacy Edition are up for pre-orders on GamesTheShop. The Standard Edition is priced at Rs. 3,999, while the Champions Edition is priced at Rs. 5,999. For now, the Champions Edition is only available for PS4 and Xbox One in India, though the Standard Edition is available for PC and the Legacy Edition is available for the Nintendo Switch.

Digital pre-orders have been live since last month, and include the Ultimate Edition at Rs. 6,499, the Champions Edition at Rs. 5,499, and the Standard Edition at Rs. 3,999 for PC (prices vary slightly for Xbox One).

With the FIFA 2020 Standard Edition pre-order, buyers get up to 3 Rare Gold Packs (1 per week for 3 weeks), one of five mid-version Load Icon Items for 5 FUT matches, and Special Edition FUT Kits. Champions Edition pre-orders get 3 days of Early Access (play from September 24th), up to 12 Rare Gold Packs (1 per week for 12 weeks), one of five mid-version Load Icon Items for 5 FUT matches, and Special Edition FUT Kits.

And finally, FIFA 2020 Ultimate Edition buyers get untradeable FUT 20 Ones to Watch Player Item (ends August 5th), 3 days Early Access (from September 24), up to 24 Rare Gold packs (2 per week for 12 weeks), one of five 5 Loan Icon Items (Mid version) for 5 FUT Matches, apart from Special Edition FUT Kits.


