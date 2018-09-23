NDTV Gadgets360.com

FIFA 19 Release Date Broken Internationally

, 23 September 2018
Photo Credit: Patdon1989/Instagram

Highlights

  • FIFA 19's release date is September 28
  • Pre-ordering its special editions lets you play three days early
  • Retailers internationally have been selling it since this weekend

The FIFA 19 release date for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS3, and Xbox 360 is September 28. Those purchasing the FIFA 19 Champions Edition can play it from September 25. However, if you reside in Turkey, Germany, or the UAE, you can play it right now. FIFA 19 has been made available early in these countries with avid gamers being able to get their hands on the game as of this Saturday. This isn't the first time FIFA has had its release date broken. In fact, it's a bit late this year compared to its past few entires.

FIFA 19 release date in India

With the UAE breaking date on FIFA 19, you can expect stock to show up in India soon enough. Several retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed they would be getting the game early. Though how early is a point of contention since September 25 is the FIFA 19 Champions Edition release date and that's just two days away. It won't be cheap either with a minimum price of Rs. 4,500. That being said, sources in the supply chain tell us that Amazon India, EA's exclusive retail partner in India, is set to buck its longstanding trend of releasing FIFA games late with FIFA 19 copies slated to reach buyers on the release date. It will be interesting to see if this is indeed the case. Be it FIFA 16FIFA 17, or FIFA 18, Amazon India doesn't have the best track record with parallel imports beating the e-commerce giant to the punch year on year.

The FIFA 19 India price is Rs. 4,299 and the FIFA 19 Champions Edition price is Rs. 5,999. While it's self-explanatory that the FIFA 19 standard version is just the game and that it, here's what the FIFA 19 Champions Edition comes with.

FIFA 19 Champions Edition

  • Three days early access - play from September 25.
  • Up to 20 Jumbo Premium Packs: one per week for 20 weeks
  • UEFA Champions League player item: choose one of five guaranteed 80-83 rated players
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. loan items - seven FUT matches
  • Special Edition FUT kits - designed by FIFA soundtrack artists

With Spider-Man, Forza Horizon 4, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider already on the store shelves and Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 yet to arrive, are you going to play FIFA 19 this year? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

