FIFA 19 PS4 Bundle Up for Pre-Order in India: Price, Release Date, and More

, 15 October 2018
Highlights

  • This bundle comes with a 1TB PS4 Slim
  • It has FIFA 19 on disc
  • There's a code for FIFA Ultimate Team as well

Much like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Spider-Man PS4, FIFA 19 gets a PS4 bundle. Released internationally alongside the game last month, India gets it now.This includes a 1TB PS4 Slim and a disc copy of FIFA 19 and a FIFA Ultimate Team code for one rare gold player pack and three icon loan items for five games. The FIFA 19 PS4 bundle India price is Rs. 36,490. There's no exact FIFA 19 PS4 bundle release date as Sony doesn't usually mention exact hardware bundle releases although local retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 on the condition of anonymity have confirmed it will be available by the end of this week or early next week at the very latest.

And if you already own a PS4, the physical version of FIFA 19 Champions Edition on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One price is Rs. 5,999 ($80 in the US) while digitally it costs Rs. Rs. 4,499 on PS4, and Rs. 4,800 on Xbox One. Meanwhile, FIFA 19 standard edition price is Rs. 3,999 on PS4 and Xbox One with the Nintendo Switch, PS3, and Xbox 360 variants available for Rs. 3,999 ($60 in the US).

In a welcome turn of events, Amazon India - EA's official exclusive retail partner for the country had been shipped out orders of FIFA 19 Champions Edition and standard edition on time. This wasn't the case for FIFA 16FIFA 17, or FIFA 18.

Here's what the FIFA 19 Champions Edition comes with.

FIFA 19 Champions Edition

  • Up to 20 Jumbo Premium Packs: one per week for 20 weeks
  • UEFA Champions League player item: choose one of five guaranteed 80-83 rated players
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. loan items - seven FUT matches
  • Special Edition FUT kits - designed by FIFA soundtrack artists

 

Billion Capture Plus
