Much like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Spider-Man PS4, FIFA 19 gets a PS4 bundle. Released internationally alongside the game last month, India gets it now.This includes a 1TB PS4 Slim and a disc copy of FIFA 19 and a FIFA Ultimate Team code for one rare gold player pack and three icon loan items for five games. The FIFA 19 PS4 bundle India price is Rs. 36,490. There's no exact FIFA 19 PS4 bundle release date as Sony doesn't usually mention exact hardware bundle releases although local retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 on the condition of anonymity have confirmed it will be available by the end of this week or early next week at the very latest.

And if you already own a PS4, the physical version of FIFA 19 Champions Edition on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One price is Rs. 5,999 ($80 in the US) while digitally it costs Rs. Rs. 4,499 on PS4, and Rs. 4,800 on Xbox One. Meanwhile, FIFA 19 standard edition price is Rs. 3,999 on PS4 and Xbox One with the Nintendo Switch, PS3, and Xbox 360 variants available for Rs. 3,999 ($60 in the US).

In a welcome turn of events, Amazon India - EA's official exclusive retail partner for the country had been shipped out orders of FIFA 19 Champions Edition and standard edition on time. This wasn't the case for FIFA 16, FIFA 17, or FIFA 18.

Here's what the FIFA 19 Champions Edition comes with.

FIFA 19 Champions Edition

Up to 20 Jumbo Premium Packs: one per week for 20 weeks

UEFA Champions League player item: choose one of five guaranteed 80-83 rated players

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. loan items - seven FUT matches

Special Edition FUT kits - designed by FIFA soundtrack artists

