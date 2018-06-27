Another year, another FIFA game. FIFA 19 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS3, and Xbox 360 has been listed for pre-order on EA's exclusive online partner, Amazon India. This time around there are two editions of the game. Aside from the standard version of FIFA 19, there's a FIFA 19 Champions Edition too. It's limited to the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game and not the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions. FIFA 19 India release date is September 25 for the Champions Edition and September 28 for the standard version. The FIFA 19 India price is Rs. 3,999 and the FIFA 19 Champions Edition price is Rs. 5,699. While it's self-explanatory that the FIFA 19 standard version is just the game and that it, here's what the FIFA 19 Champions Edition comes with.

FIFA 19 Champions Edition

Three days early access - play from September 25.

Up to 20 Jumbo Premium Packs: one per week for 20 weeks

UEFA Champions League player item: choose one of five guaranteed 80-83 rated players

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. loan items - seven FUT matches

Special Edition FUT kits - designed by FIFA soundtrack artists

FIFA 19 India release date

With FIFA 19 releasing on September 25 for those purchasing the Champions Edition and September 28 for the standard variant, it will be interesting to see if Amazon India manages to bring the game on time. Despite the popularity of the franchise in India, the company has never managed to get FIFA on time in the country. Ever. Be it FIFA 16, FIFA 17, or FIFA 18, Amazon India doesn't have the best track record with parallel imports beating the e-commerce giant to the punch year on year. Hopefully after three years of FIFA delays, this year's game actually shows up on time.

