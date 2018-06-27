NDTV Gadgets360.com
  FIFA 19 Up for Pre-Order in India: Release Date, Price, Editions, and More

FIFA 19 Up for Pre-Order in India: Release Date, Price, Editions, and More

 
27 June 2018
FIFA 19 Up for Pre-Order in India: Release Date, Price, Editions, and More

Highlights

  • FIFA 19 is out on September 25 for Champions Edition buyers
  • It's out on September 28 if you buy the standard version
  • Given Amazon India's track record, it's unknown if the game be out then

Another year, another FIFA game. FIFA 19 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS3, and Xbox 360 has been listed for pre-order on EA's exclusive online partner, Amazon India. This time around there are two editions of the game. Aside from the standard version of FIFA 19, there's a FIFA 19 Champions Edition too. It's limited to the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game and not the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions. FIFA 19 India release date is September 25 for the Champions Edition and September 28 for the standard version. The FIFA 19 India price is Rs. 3,999 and the FIFA 19 Champions Edition price is Rs. 5,699. While it's self-explanatory that the FIFA 19 standard version is just the game and that it, here's what the FIFA 19 Champions Edition comes with.

FIFA 19 Champions Edition

  • Three days early access - play from September 25.
  • Up to 20 Jumbo Premium Packs: one per week for 20 weeks
  • UEFA Champions League player item: choose one of five guaranteed 80-83 rated players
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. loan items - seven FUT matches
  • Special Edition FUT kits - designed by FIFA soundtrack artists

FIFA 19 India release date

With FIFA 19 releasing on September 25 for those purchasing the Champions Edition and September 28 for the standard variant, it will be interesting to see if Amazon India manages to bring the game on time. Despite the popularity of the franchise in India, the company has never managed to get FIFA on time in the country. Ever. Be it FIFA 16, FIFA 17, or FIFA 18, Amazon India doesn't have the best track record with parallel imports beating the e-commerce giant to the punch year on year. Hopefully after three years of FIFA delays, this year's game actually shows up on time.

 

Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
FIFA 19 Up for Pre-Order in India: Release Date, Price, Editions, and More
