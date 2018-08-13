FIFA 19 Leak: Ultimate Team Chemistry Styles to Show Exact Boosted Stats

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team will reportedly show the exact boosted stats of a player, according to a new leak.

On Saturday, a Reddit user with the handle ‘Legeo3’ posted a screenshot from an invite-only beta version of FIFA 19 which displays the full attribute details of a player card in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team, in this case 29-year-old Southampton F.C. striker Charlie Austin, with an overall rating of 78.

Look closely and you will see some statistics show a “+5” next to them, telling you exactly which particular player stats have been increased as a result of a compatible chemistry style applied to your Ultimate Team players.

Photo Credit: Legeo3/Reddit

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Gets New 'Division Rivals' Mode

While developer EA Sports has detailed the effect of chemistry styles in the past, the numbers revealed were only for bundled stats such as pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending, and physical. But with FIFA 19, it seems that Ultimate Team will now tell squad builders exactly how their players are benefiting, allowing you to make better decisions in turn both off and on the pitch.

In the absence of this new feature, FIFA Ultimate Team players were forced to turn to unofficial third-party websites such as FUTbin and FUThead to figure out the stats that would be boosted. But if this new leak is true, those concerned will have an easier time in FIFA 19.

FIFA 19 is out September 28 on PC, PS3, PS4, Switch, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.