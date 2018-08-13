NDTV Gadgets360.com

FIFA 19 Leak: Ultimate Team Chemistry Styles to Show Exact Boosted Stats

, 13 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
FIFA 19 Leak: Ultimate Team Chemistry Styles to Show Exact Boosted Stats

Highlights

  • FIFA 19 is out September 28
  • Ultimate Team to show exact stats being boosted
  • Previously, fans had to use third-party sources

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team will reportedly show the exact boosted stats of a player, according to a new leak.

On Saturday, a Reddit user with the handle ‘Legeo3’ posted a screenshot from an invite-only beta version of FIFA 19 which displays the full attribute details of a player card in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team, in this case 29-year-old Southampton F.C. striker Charlie Austin, with an overall rating of 78.

Look closely and you will see some statistics show a “+5” next to them, telling you exactly which particular player stats have been increased as a result of a compatible chemistry style applied to your Ultimate Team players.

2v8u7l7kecf11 FIFA 19 Ultimate Team

Photo Credit: Legeo3/Reddit

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Gets New 'Division Rivals' Mode

While developer EA Sports has detailed the effect of chemistry styles in the past, the numbers revealed were only for bundled stats such as pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending, and physical. But with FIFA 19, it seems that Ultimate Team will now tell squad builders exactly how their players are benefiting, allowing you to make better decisions in turn both off and on the pitch.

In the absence of this new feature, FIFA Ultimate Team players were forced to turn to unofficial third-party websites such as FUTbin and FUThead to figure out the stats that would be boosted. But if this new leak is true, those concerned will have an easier time in FIFA 19.

FIFA 19 is out September 28 on PC, PS3, PS4, Switch, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FIFA 19, EA Sports
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Facebook's David Marcus Resigns From Coinbase Board in Blockchain Push
Amazon in Its Sights, Walmart Builds a Ragtag Alliance of Tech Firms
Vivo Nex
FIFA 19 Leak: Ultimate Team Chemistry Styles to Show Exact Boosted Stats
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Open Sales Begin in India
  2. Mi A2 in India, Galaxy Note 9 Launched, and More News This Week
  3. WhatsApp Gets a Revamped Reporting Layout on Android
  4. Oppo R17 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, AI Camera Now Official
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 1: 6GB RAM Variants Compared
  6. Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 3GB RAM Variant, Nokia 5.1 Go on Sale in India Today
  7. Huawei Mate 20 Lite Price, Specifications Surface Online
  8. Fortnite on Android Now Available on Non-Samsung Smartphones
  9. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro
  10. Jio Phone Supporting WhatsApp, YouTube From August 15
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.