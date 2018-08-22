NDTV Gadgets360.com

FIFA 19 Journey Mode Borrows From GTA V With Three Playable Characters

, 22 August 2018
FIFA 19 Journey Mode Borrows From GTA V With Three Playable Characters

Highlights

  • FIFA 19 is out on September 28
  • It's coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch
  • The Journey: Champions is its single-player mode

FIFA 19 release date is September 28 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. In the run up to this, EA has put out a new trailer for FIFA 19's single-player campaign - The Journey: Champions. It shows off three playable characters, each with their own unique narrative, play styles and experiences. Star of the last Journey modes, Alex Hunter returns alongside the likes of Danny Williams and Kim Hunter. In a way, it seems that EA is borrowing from Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) with three protagonists. What's unknown is how you'd be able to access their sections as with GTA V you could switch between Michael, Trevor, and Franklin on the fly.

Also, FIFA 19 will include the UEFA Champions League. The tournament will be tightly integrated into the game with FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) including it as well as a new mode that allows you to play through it with any European club from beginning to end. 200 new faces have been scanned into the game and 16 new stadiums will be present too. You can check out the new FIFA 19 The Journey: Champions trailer right here.

 

Earlier it was announced that FIFA 19 Ultimate Team will have a brand-new mode called 'Division Rivals', its developer EA Sports said during an extended look at the upcoming game at the FIFA eWorld Cup final in London.

In Division Rivals, FIFA 19 players will compete against others with similar skill levels. The first time you start, you’ll be asked to play “a set of placement matches to see how you measure up against other players”. Your performance and results will be used to determine your “skill rating” and in turn, an appropriate division.

 

After that, every match you play during the same week will have an impact on your “skill rating”, which controls whether you move up or down a division. This is all very similar to Rocket League’s competitive side. Division Rivals in FIFA 19 has a total of 10 divisions, just as in other online modes.

To recall, FIFA 19 release date is September 28 with those pre-ordering the special edition being able to play it on September 25. EA Access and Origin Access members can play FIFA 19 from September 20.

Comments

Further reading: FIFA 19, FIFA 19 Journey, GTA V, FIFA 19 The Journey Champions, EA Sports, EA, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming, Nintendo Switch
FIFA 19 Journey Mode Borrows From GTA V With Three Playable Characters
