FIFA 19 Leaked Video Gives First Look at Gameplay

With EA Sports yet to kick-off the marketing tour for FIFA 19, the upcoming instalment in its annual football simulator franchise, a leaked video posted on the FIFA subreddit – which has been taken down since – has given us our first look at FIFA 19 gameplay.

According to GameSpot, which saw the video before it was pulled, it showed a UEFA Europa League match between Premier League club rivals Manchester City and Manchester United, running on PlayStation 4. It provided a peek at the new features EA Sports announced earlier this week, including "Active Touch System", a new commentary team of Derek Rae and Lee Dixon, and updated menus and tactics.

Here's everything else that was part of the 10-minute gameplay video:

In addition, it seems Kick Off mode has been expanded with a new suite of options. The pre-match menu shows new features such as House Rules which allow you to enforce laws such as "Long Range" or "Headers and Volleys," while you can also choose to engage in a "Best Of" series or choose to make your match a Champions League or Europa League game. Finally, there's a prompt to change something dubbed "Advantage Settings."

EA picked up the UEFA license – for Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup – this year after Konami and Pro Evolution Soccer opted not to renew their exclusive deal. FIFA 19 will also have the Chinese Super League and the clubs involved, EA revealed at the on-going 2018 Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong.

We should have more FIFA 19 news when Gamescom 2018 rolls around next month. FIFA 19 will be available September 28 on PC, PS4, PS3, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. Those who pre-order the Champions or Ultimate Edition will get three days early access.