NDTV Gadgets360.com

FIFA 19 Leaked Video Gives First Look at Gameplay

, 27 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
FIFA 19 Leaked Video Gives First Look at Gameplay

Highlights

  • FIFA 19 is out September 28
  • Leaked video shows gameplay, Europa League
  • Chinese Super League part of FIFA 19

With EA Sports yet to kick-off the marketing tour for FIFA 19, the upcoming instalment in its annual football simulator franchise, a leaked video posted on the FIFA subreddit – which has been taken down since – has given us our first look at FIFA 19 gameplay.

According to GameSpot, which saw the video before it was pulled, it showed a UEFA Europa League match between Premier League club rivals Manchester City and Manchester United, running on PlayStation 4. It provided a peek at the new features EA Sports announced earlier this week, including "Active Touch System", a new commentary team of Derek Rae and Lee Dixon, and updated menus and tactics.

Here's everything else that was part of the 10-minute gameplay video:

In addition, it seems Kick Off mode has been expanded with a new suite of options. The pre-match menu shows new features such as House Rules which allow you to enforce laws such as "Long Range" or "Headers and Volleys," while you can also choose to engage in a "Best Of" series or choose to make your match a Champions League or Europa League game. Finally, there's a prompt to change something dubbed "Advantage Settings."

EA picked up the UEFA license – for Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup – this year after Konami and Pro Evolution Soccer opted not to renew their exclusive deal. FIFA 19 will also have the Chinese Super League and the clubs involved, EA revealed at the on-going 2018 Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong.

We should have more FIFA 19 news when Gamescom 2018 rolls around next month. FIFA 19 will be available September 28 on PC, PS4, PS3, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. Those who pre-order the Champions or Ultimate Edition will get three days early access.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EA Sports, FIFA 19
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
EA Origin Access Premier Launch Date Revealed
Google Go, Maps Go, and YouTube Go Apps Updated With More Functionality
Vivo Nex
FIFA 19 Leaked Video Gives First Look at Gameplay
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Huawei Nova 3i, Nova 3 First Impressions
  2. Samsung Teases Galaxy Note 9 Speed, Storage in New Videos
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sales in India Today
  4. Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM Variant's First Sale in India Set for Monday
  5. Can Huawei Nova 3 Beat OnePlus 6 in India?
  6. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180, 1170, and 1160 Release Dates Leaked
  7. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
  8. Zuckerberg Loses More Than $15 Billion in Record Facebook Fall
  9. Xiaomi to Not Launch Mi A2 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant in India
  10. Where to Watch Tonight's Lunar Eclipse Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.