FIFA 19 Demo Release Date Announced

, 06 September 2018
Highlights

  • The FIFA 19 demo is available from September 13
  • The full game will be on EA Access and Origin Access a week later
  • Champions Edition buyers can play it from September 25

With FIFA 19 releasing on September 25 for those purchasing the Champions Edition and September 28 for the standard variant, EA has finally announced when you'll be able to check out the FIFA 19 demo if you're on the fence about buying the game. The FIFA 19 demo release date is September 13. It will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Interestingly, if you have an EA Access subscription on Xbox One or an Origin Access account on PC, you'll be able to play the full FIFA 19 game a week later from September 20.

Earlier on, EA released the PC specifications needed to play FIFA 19.

FIFA 19 demo PC system requirements

Considering how popular the series is, it's no surprise that EA's minimum and recommended specifications are rather lenient. Here's what you'll need.

FIFA 19 demo minimum PC system requirements

  • OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 - 64-Bit
  • CPU: Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Hard drive: At least 50 GB of free space
  • Video card: Nvidia GTX 460 1GB or AMD Radeon R7 260
  • DirectX: DirectX 11 compatible (7 required for DirectX 11)
  • Input: Keyboard and mouse, dual analog controller
  • Online connection requirements: Internet connection required to install and play

FIFA 19 demo recommended PC system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 - 64-Bit
  • CPU: Intel i3 6300T or equivalent
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Hard drive: At least 50 GB of free space
  • Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon R9 270X
  • DirectX: DirectX 12 compatible
  • Input: Keyboard and mouse, dual analog controller
  • Online connection requirements: Internet connection required to install and play

The FIFA 19 India price is Rs. 3,999 and the FIFA 19 Champions Edition price is Rs. 5,699. While it's self-explanatory that the FIFA 19 standard version is just the game and that it, here's what the FIFA 19 Champions Edition comes with.

FIFA 19 Champions Edition

  • Three days early access - play from September 25.
  • Up to 20 Jumbo Premium Packs: one per week for 20 weeks
  • UEFA Champions League player item: choose one of five guaranteed 80-83 rated players
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. loan items - seven FUT matches
  • Special Edition FUT kits - designed by FIFA soundtrack artists

FIFA 19 India release date

With FIFA 19 releasing on September 25 for those purchasing the Champions Edition and September 28 for the standard variant, it will be interesting to see if Amazon India manages to bring the game on time. Despite the popularity of the franchise in India, the company has never managed to get FIFA on time in the country. Ever. Be it FIFA 16FIFA 17, or FIFA 18, Amazon India doesn't have the best track record with parallel imports beating the e-commerce giant to the punch year on year. Hopefully after three years of FIFA delays, this year's game actually shows up on time.

 

Comments

