Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

FIFA 19 Cover Star Is Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo

 
, 09 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
FIFA 19 Cover Star Is Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo

Highlights

  • Cristiano Ronaldo also graced the cover for FIFA 18
  • We should have more details on the game at EA Play
  • EA Play is EA's pre-E3 2018 event

FIFA 19's cover star will be Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo much like FIFA 18. A tweet from the official EA Sports FIFA account showed off the footballer in his Real Madrid kit, teasing more details at EA Play - the company's pre-E3 2018 event on June 9. While there's no release date for FIFA 19 just yet, safe to say we should have those details at EA Play. Expect it for the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC along with multiple editions of the game much like last year. It will be interesting to see if FIFA 19 improves upon The Journey story mode that debuted with FIFA 17 and was in FIFA 18 as The Journey: Hunter Returns.

Aside from a FIFA 19 release date, multiple editions, and hopefully a revitalised story mode, could EA touch upon micro-transactions in the game? After all, FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) has been one of its biggest revenue generators clocking in close to a billion dollars in FIFA 17. Furthermore, they're essentially pay-to-win in nature, allowing players to build a better team to take on other online.

 

With Star Wars Battlefront 2 sporting micro-transactions of a similar nature, it drew the ire of legislators the world over. So much so that EA stepped back from its predatory micro-transaction model for Battlefield V stating that any game-altering elements are only earned through playing. Will FIFA 19 benefit from this approach as well? We should know at EA Play soon. Along with details on Anthem, Battlefield V, and any other surprises that EA has in store for us.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FIFA 19, EA Play, EA Play 2018, E3, E3 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Yahoo Messenger Shutting Down on July 17, Users to be Redirected to Squirrel App
Amazon Echo, Echo Dot Get Price Cuts in India
Moto G6
FIFA 19 Cover Star Is Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Turbo Chargers
TRENDING
  1. Motorola One Power With Android One Gets Its Specifications Leaked
  2. Redmi 6 Lag-Free Performance in Long Term Usage Claimed in New Teaser
  3. WhatsApp for Android Now Labels Forwarded Messages
  4. BSNL Offers 500GB Data, 50Mbps Speed With New Rs. 777 FTTH Plan
  5. Amazon Echo, Echo Dot Get Price Cuts in India
  6. BSNL Monthly Broadband 20Mbps Plans Launched at Rs. 99
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 With AI Selfie Camera Launched, Price Starts at Rs. 9,999
  8. Sony WI-C300 Bluetooth Headphones Review
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 vs Moto G6 Play vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo Realme 1
  10. Samsung Unveils 'Affordable' Galaxy J3 (2018), Galaxy J7 (2018) Phones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.