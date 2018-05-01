FIFA 18 to Get Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content

FIFA 18 for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One will get a free update to include the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will take place in Russia. These include authentic teams, stadiums, kits, badges, Official Match Ball and the Official Winner’s Trophy. The game’s publisher, EA has said fans can download the update from May 29. Dubbed as the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia update, it lets players choose from one of the 32 countries qualified for the 2018 World Cup. Players can check it out solo from the group stage to the finals in Moscow in online friendlies and online tournament mode.

The update will also include the option for custom tournaments. This allows for any licensed national team in FIFA 18 to create a unique tournament draw with non-qualified nations, including Italy, Chile, USA, among others. EA also claims the update also has an authentic stadium atmospheres in a quick kick-off experience, either solo or with friends.

Instead of making a brand new FIFA World Cup game, which EA did back during the 2014 World Cup, it’s nice to see owners of FIFA 18 get access to the 2018 World Cup without having to spend for the update or a whole new game. That said, with PES 2019 rumoured to have more licenses, it will be interesting to see how FIFA 19 stacks up to the competition when it hits later this year.

For what it’s worth we felt that with its improved story mode, polished visuals, and fluid gameplay, FIFA 18 is a solid upgrade over FIFA 17. Long-time fans may have trouble distinguishing these differences over past entries immediately, but the myriad of refinements results in what is possibly the most polished FIFA in recent memory.