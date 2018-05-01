Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

FIFA 18 to Get Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content

 
, 01 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
FIFA 18 to Get Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content

Highlights

  • FIFA 18's 2018 World Cup update is out from May 29
  • It will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC
  • It will allow for official teams and custom tournaments

FIFA 18 for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One will get a free update to include the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will take place in Russia. These include authentic teams, stadiums, kits, badges, Official Match Ball and the Official Winner’s Trophy. The game’s publisher, EA has said fans can download the update from May 29. Dubbed as the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia update, it lets players choose from one of the 32 countries qualified for the 2018 World Cup. Players can check it out solo from the group stage to the finals in Moscow in online friendlies and online tournament mode.

The update will also include the option for custom tournaments. This allows for any licensed national team in FIFA 18 to create a unique tournament draw with non-qualified nations, including Italy, Chile, USA, among others. EA also claims the update also has an authentic stadium atmospheres in a quick kick-off experience, either solo or with friends.

 

Instead of making a brand new FIFA World Cup game, which EA did back during the 2014 World Cup, it’s nice to see owners of FIFA 18 get access to the 2018 World Cup without having to spend for the update or a whole new game. That said, with PES 2019 rumoured to have more licenses, it will be interesting to see how FIFA 19 stacks up to the competition when it hits later this year.

For what it’s worth we felt that with its improved story mode, polished visuals, and fluid gameplay, FIFA 18 is a solid upgrade over FIFA 17. Long-time fans may have trouble distinguishing these differences over past entries immediately, but the myriad of refinements results in what is possibly the most polished FIFA in recent memory.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FIFA 18, 2018 FIFA World Cup, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, FIFA World Cup Russia
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Neal Asher's The Soldier Among Promising Science Fiction Books Releasing in May 2018
Microsoft Office 365 Update Brings AI Improvements, Ink Gesture Support, and More
Best AC deals
FIFA 18 to Get Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM Variant Gets a Price Hike in India
  2. OnePlus 6 Price in India Leaked, Said to Start at Rs. 36,999
  3. WhatsApp Founder Jan Koum Said to Leave After Broad Clashes With Facebook
  4. Oppo's New Realme Online Brand to Launch First Phone in India on May 15
  5. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ Go Official With Infinity Displays
  6. Jio Subscribers Getting 8GB of Additional Data With Cricket Teaser Pack
  7. Apple Results Expected to Show iPhone X Problem and Plan to Fix It
  8. Airtel Rs. 129 Pack Offers 1GB Data, Free Hello Tunes for 28 Days
  9. Mi TV 4 Price in India Raised on Import Costs, Rupee Depreciation
  10. Microsoft Office 2019 Preview Released for Windows 10
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.