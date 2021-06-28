FAU-G has finally got a Team Deathmatch mode though it is through a separate game. The development was shared by actor Akshay Kumar on Twitter stating that the Team Deathmatch mode is currently in beta and there are a limited number of slots for players to check it out. FAU-G has been developed by Bangalore based studio nCore Games and was announced back in September last year after PUBG Mobile was banned in the country. At the time, it was believed to be a replacement for the PUBG Mobile the developers clarified later that it is not.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and founder of nCore Games Vishal Gondal announced FAU-G back in September last year and the game was released on January 26 this year after several delays. At the time of launch, there was only a single-player campaign with a promise of ‘Free for All' and a 5v5 ‘Team Deathmatch' mode coming soon. Now, finally, the 5v5 ‘Team Deathmatch' mode is live in closed beta as per the tweet by Kumar. But, it is available as a separate app called FAU-G: Multiplayer (Early Access) on Google Play and not within the original FAU-G game. Since it is in close beta, it won't be available to everyone and there are limited slots.

As of now, FAU-G: Multiplayer is only available on Google Play and there is no closed beta for iOS users. It brings a 5v5 Team Deathmatch mode with a new map called The Bazaar. The description on Google Play reads, “Choose from a range of lethal weapons and experience a soldier's thrill and adrenaline rush at the forefront of battle! Experience fast action-packed gameplay in a closed sandbox with 5 opposing combatants and real-world inspired weapons.”

The original FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards game still shows Team Deathmatch and Free for All modes as coming soon and it is unclear if the multiplayer modes will be part of a separate app or if they will be integrated within the FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards game when then have a public release. Gadgets 360 has reached out to nCore Games for clarity. This report will be updated when we get a response.