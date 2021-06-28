Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • FAU G Multiplayer 5v5 Team Deathmatch Released in Closed Beta on Google Play With Limited Slots

FAU-G Multiplayer 5v5 Team Deathmatch Released in Closed Beta on Google Play With Limited Slots

FAU-G was announced back in September last year and released in January this year with only a single-player campaign mode.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 June 2021 12:13 IST
FAU-G Multiplayer 5v5 Team Deathmatch Released in Closed Beta on Google Play With Limited Slots

FAU-G: Multiplayer is currently in early access on Google Play

Highlights
  • FAU-G: Multiplayer does not have a public release date yet
  • The game has been developed by nCore Games
  • FAU-G: Multiplayer has limited slots for now

FAU-G has finally got a Team Deathmatch mode though it is through a separate game. The development was shared by actor Akshay Kumar on Twitter stating that the Team Deathmatch mode is currently in beta and there are a limited number of slots for players to check it out. FAU-G has been developed by Bangalore based studio nCore Games and was announced back in September last year after PUBG Mobile was banned in the country. At the time, it was believed to be a replacement for the PUBG Mobile the developers clarified later that it is not.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and founder of nCore Games Vishal Gondal announced FAU-G back in September last year and the game was released on January 26 this year after several delays. At the time of launch, there was only a single-player campaign with a promise of ‘Free for All' and a 5v5 ‘Team Deathmatch' mode coming soon. Now, finally, the 5v5 ‘Team Deathmatch' mode is live in closed beta as per the tweet by Kumar. But, it is available as a separate app called FAU-G: Multiplayer (Early Access) on Google Play and not within the original FAU-G game. Since it is in close beta, it won't be available to everyone and there are limited slots.

As of now, FAU-G: Multiplayer is only available on Google Play and there is no closed beta for iOS users. It brings a 5v5 Team Deathmatch mode with a new map called The Bazaar. The description on Google Play reads, “Choose from a range of lethal weapons and experience a soldier's thrill and adrenaline rush at the forefront of battle! Experience fast action-packed gameplay in a closed sandbox with 5 opposing combatants and real-world inspired weapons.”

The original FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards game still shows Team Deathmatch and Free for All modes as coming soon and it is unclear if the multiplayer modes will be part of a separate app or if they will be integrated within the FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards game when then have a public release. Gadgets 360 has reached out to nCore Games for clarity. This report will be updated when we get a response.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FAU-G, FAU-G 5v5 Team Deathmatch, FAU-G Team Deathmatch, nCore Games, Akshay Kumar, FAU-G Multiplayer Early Access
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung to Host Its MWC 2021 Virtual Event Today: How to Watch Live, What to Expect

Related Stories

FAU-G Multiplayer 5v5 Team Deathmatch Released in Closed Beta on Google Play With Limited Slots
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  2. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  7. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  8. Realme C11 (2021) Budget Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Mi Watch Revolve Price Cut Ahead of Mi Watch Revolve Active India Launch
  10. Rick and Morty Season 5 India Release Date Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Buying Frenzy: Even Gold-Obsessed Indians Are Now Pouring Billions Into Cryptocurrencies
  2. Motorola Berlin, Berlin NA, Kyoto, PStar Specifications Leaked; Expected to Be Edge 20 Series: Report
  3. Facebook, Google Hearing on Safeguarding Users’ Rights to Be Held on June 29 by Parliament Committee on IT
  4. FAU-G Multiplayer 5v5 Team Deathmatch Released in Closed Beta on Google Play With Limited Slots
  5. Samsung to Host Its MWC 2021 Virtual Event Today: How to Watch Live, What to Expect
  6. IBM Broadens 5G Deals With Verizon, Telefonica With Cloud and AI
  7. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy M32 to Go on First Sale Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  9. Tesla to 'Recall' Over 285,000 Cars in China Due to Faulty Software
  10. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com